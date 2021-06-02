Gibbon’s Hampton earns scholarship after overcoming obstacles in his childhood

“Everything was so much more expensive than we thought, and also my parents didn’t have any good credit history at all, so when we moved down there,” Hampton said. “It wasn’t an easy way to get a house. There is a lot of people that leave abandoned houses there and trash it because they’re on drugs, so it was hard to get a house down there, especially with my parents’ background check and a whole bunch of credits that we don’t have.”

Hampton and his mom moved back to Ulysses in a trailer park where he grew up. He reached out to his childhood friend Elijah Harper and his mom, Heather Santiago, to see if he could stay with them. Before his eighth-grade year, Hampton returned to Gibbon to stay with Santiago.

As he moved in, Santiago laid down the ground rules. While he would be taken care of as his legal guardian, Santiago made it clear that she didn’t take him in to baby him.