Gibbon boys take down Shelton, Pleasanton's Kaci Pierce ties school record with 7 3-pointers

Gibbon boys take down Shelton, Pleasanton's Kaci Pierce ties school record with 7 3-pointers

Bombeck shoots

Gibbon senior Jalyssa Gillming (2) drives into the lane Tuesday night against Shelton’s Vinna Garcia (23). Shelton won 51-32.

 Eldon Holmes, Kearney Hub

Top performances from Tuesday night’s Hub Territory basketball games was compiled by the Hub sports staff from reports provided by the region’s coaches:

BOYS

  • Silver Lake shut down Pleasanton in a 51-35 victory. Matthew Hansen led Silver Lake with 14 points and Logan Greenhough netted 11. Three Pleasanton players — Treven Wendt, Blake Wilson and Carter Klein — scored nine each.
  • Bertrand rallied in the second half to defeat Wilcox-Hildreth 59-44. Scoring for the Vikings, who trailed 29-22 at halftime, was not available. Gavin Sheen scored 19 points for the Falcons while Jayden Bauer scored 12 points and Triston Nicks grabbed 12 rebounds.
  • Tyson Denkert scored 20 points to lead three Kenesaw players in double figures as the Blue Devils beat Axtell 63-48. Calvin Johnson led the Wildcats with 23 points and Brennon Runge chipped in 14.
  • Three Gibbon players scored in double figures as the Buffaloes defeated Shelton 49-35. Matthew Weismann led Gibbon with 20 points. Connor Hyde added 14 and Mitchell Sell scored 11. For Shelton, Angel Lehn led the way with nine points.

Girls

  • Kaci Pierce tied the Pleasanton school record with seven 3-pointers and finished with 23 points in Pleasanton’s 76-39 win over Silver Lake. Isabelle Paitz added 12 points for the unbeaten Bulldogs. Kerigan Karr led the Mustangs with 19 points, including five 3-pointers.
  • Shelton pulled away for a 51-32 win over Gibbon. Scoring for the Bulldogs was not provided. For Gibbon, Yahyda Castaneda set the pace with 14 points and seven rebounds.
  • Brooke Quadhamer scored 16 points and Sarah Jensen added 14 as Wilcox-Hildreth defeated Bertrand 45-25. Trista Callahan led Bertrand with nine points.
  • A big third quarter lifted Wood River to a 40-33 win over Amherst. Kiernan Paulk led the Eagles, who trailed by two at halftime, with 17 points. Scoring for Amherst was not provided.

