Gage Fries keeps hurdle medal in Minden's hands

OMAHA — It was a productive day for the area teams in Class B and C on the final day of the Nebraska High School Track and Field Championships in Omaha.

Minden’s Gage Fries provided one of the highlights in the 110-meter high hurdles. His victory marked the third straight state meet that a Whippet took gold in the event, following the legacy of two-time champion Marshall Chasek.

On Saturday, Fries clocked in at 14.75 seconds, followed by Jacob Kriser of Crete and Tyler Carroll of Central City.

“I’m just happy. It’s just crazy to think that it has been three consecutive championships won in the 110 hurdles from Minden,” Fries said.

From the district meet to the state finals, Fries focused on his technique in the high hurdles.

“I know for sure there was going to be some fine-tuning but everything was right there and it was all in front of me, and I wanted to go out there and get it. Having somebody in front of me like that and then being able to catch him in the end was pretty cool,” he said