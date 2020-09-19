Friday's sports roundup

“Overall, our team played well despite it being a little windy. Everyone won at least one match, which in turn helped us out in the team score,” KCHS coach Steve Friesell said

Thiele and Schrock continue to play well as the No. 2 doubles players, and “have improved so much from the beginning of the season. They know how to hustle on the court. The more matches they play together, the more comfortable they will become,” Friesell said.

Two USHL teams suspend operations

CHICAGO, Illinois —- The United States Hockey League announced Friday the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and Madison Capitols will suspend operations for the 2020-21 season.

The RoughRiders’ home arena incurred substantial damage during an Aug. 10 derecho storm.

The Capitols face significant county restrictions related to COVID-19 that affect their ability to practice, play and host spectators.

A dispersal draft will be held for the players on both teams’ rosters. Both teams plan to resume play for the 2021-22 USHL season.