Friday's sports roundup

KHS softball teams starts off 0-2 at Papillion
PAPILLION — No. 1-ranked Papillion-La Vista stayed unbeaten with a 6-1 win over Kearney High in the first game of the Papillion-La Vista Invitational.
The Monarchs. taking advantage of the error-prone Bearcats, scored three in the first inning and three in the second to take command of the game. Papillion-La Vista finished with seven hits to Kearney’s five, but the Bearcats committed four errors, allowing three unearned runs.
For Kearney (11-9), lead-off hitter Abby Heins was 2 for 3.
In the second game of the tournament for Kearney, the Bearcats lost to Lincoln Southeast 5-2, getting out-hit 7-6.
Marisa Chamberlin and Haley Becker had two hits each for Kearney.
Stars fourth at Lexington tennis meet
LEXINGTON — Kearney Catholic finished fourth in a field of eight at Friday’s Lexington Invitational.
Kade Scrhock and Blake Thiele, playing at No. 1 doubles, went 3-1 and placed third. The No. 3 doubles team of Tate Shoemaier and Amir Saadi also went 3-1 but placed fourth.
Creighton Sharp and Jacob Isaacson at No. 2 doubles and Matthew Eschenbrenner at No. 2 singles went 2-2 and placed fifth. And Dillon Beach, playing at No. 1 singles, went 1-3 to place seventh.
“Overall, our team played well despite it being a little windy. Everyone won at least one match, which in turn helped us out in the team score,” KCHS coach Steve Friesell said
Thiele and Schrock continue to play well as the No. 2 doubles players, and “have improved so much from the beginning of the season. They know how to hustle on the court. The more matches they play together, the more comfortable they will become,” Friesell said.
Two USHL teams suspend operations
CHICAGO, Illinois —- The United States Hockey League announced Friday the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and Madison Capitols will suspend operations for the 2020-21 season.
The RoughRiders’ home arena incurred substantial damage during an Aug. 10 derecho storm.
The Capitols face significant county restrictions related to COVID-19 that affect their ability to practice, play and host spectators.
A dispersal draft will be held for the players on both teams’ rosters. Both teams plan to resume play for the 2021-22 USHL season.
“Both clubs were resolute in their desire to take the ice, but ultimately these extenuating circumstances prevent them from playing this season,” said USHL President and Commissioner Tom Garrity. “We share the disappointment of RoughRiders and Capitols fans, and we look forward to welcoming these Clubs back for the 2021-22 season.”
This will be the first USHL season without the RoughRiders since they joined the league for the 1999-2000 season.
The Capitols joined the league starting in the 2014-15 season and have registered 20-or-more wins in four of their five full seasons.
The USHL is preparing a 14-team regular season schedule to be released soon. The regular season is scheduled to begin on Nov. 6.
MIAA names Community Culture Task Force
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The MIAA has appointed 14 members to its recently created Community Culture Task Force.
The group consists of five athletic administrators, four student-athletes, two faculty members, and two coaches. University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Mackenzie Puckett is one of the four student-athletes selected.
“I am proud and excited to help lead the MIAA Community Culture Task Force. The MIAA has set the standard in Division II and has consistently brought its ‘A Game’ to every initiative it has undertaken,” said Britt Lauritsen, Community Culture Task Force chairperson, and Washburn assistant athletic director.
The task force will serve as an advisory group focused on the MIAA’s goals to celebrate diversity and identify resources for member institutions to enhance diversity and inclusion in intercollegiate athletics while creating first-class, family friendly events that reflect the values of the MIAA.
Task force members were selected through a nomination process to the conference office.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!