Friday's Hub Territory Highlights

GIRLS

— Lincoln High rallied in the second half to beat Kearney 49-40 in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals Friday afternoon in Lincoln.

The Links will play Lincoln Northeast in today's championship while Kearney faces Lincoln Pius X.

A 10-0 run where Lincoln High got three fast-break layups off steals gave the Links the cushion to ice the game after trailing by as many as nine.

“I think we have shown a lot of growth in the last few weeks from when we were in a similar situation,” Links coach Dominique Kelley said. “It would have been easy to tap out because (Kearney) kept making shots. But we grinded it out and found a way.”

The offense came and went Friday, but in the fourth quarter, it lit up mainly from the stops they got on defense. Lincoln High outscored the Bearcats 21-11 in the final eight minutes.

“We want to get it started on the defensive end,” Kelley said. “We needed to get a little more movement offensively and we felt like when we worked the ball side to side, we got those shots.”

BOYS

— KG Gatwech and Antallah Sandlin'el put up 17 points apiece to lead the Lincoln North Star to a 65-50 win over Kearney in the consolation bracket of the Heartland Athletic Conference. North Star fell behind 18-14 after the first quarter, but proceeded to outscore the Bearcats 50-32. Brennon Clemmons also finished in double figures for the Navigators with 12 points while Kearney’s Ben Johnson led all players with 21 points.

— Elm Creek overpowered Bertrand 61-31 to win the championship of the Elm Creek Holiday Tournament. Trent Watkins and Quinn Oberg netted 14 points apiece for the Buffaloes.

— The Wilcox-Hildreth girls won the Kenesaw Holiday Tournament, defeating th hosts 41-21 in the championship. Madison Bunger led the Falcons with 15 points. Ellie Schukei paced Kenesaw with eight points.

— Axtell cruised to a 62-17 win over Heartland Lutheran in a regular-season game Friday. Three Wildcats scored in double figures: Carson Linday with 13, Keyton Cole with 12 and Jake Halvorsen with 11. Adin Baker scored 13 of Heartland Lutheran's 17 points.

— Hitchcock County held off Loomis 58-53 in the first round of the Brady Holiday Tournament. Wes Trompke led Loomis with 28 points. Cale Nelson chipped in 11.

WRESTLING

— Kearney High Gold junior varsity won the 25-team Pleasanton Invitational, scoring 141 points to runner-up Wisner-Pilger 131. Hub Territory champions included Kearney Gold's Dominic Molina (106), Shelton's Sebastian Sauceda (113), Pleasanton's Gatlin Krepela (120), Ravenna's Carter Jasnoch (138), Guy Bitz (152-B) and Thomas Psota (285),