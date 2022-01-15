Friday's Hub Territory Highlights

GIRLS

- Georgia Crandall scored 20 points and Hanna Stewart chipped in 12 to lead Loomis to a 41-32 win over Wilcox-Hildreth, ending the Falcons’ five-game win streak. Madison Bunger led Wilcox-Hildreth with 16 points.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

- Erin Murphy scored nine points and grabbed eight rebounds and Tenley Hadwiger had 10 points and five rebounds in Amherst’s 49-24 win over Pleasanton. The Broncos harassed the Bulldogs to the tune of 20 steals.

BOYS

- Quinn Johnson scored 19 points and 12 other Loomis players joined him in the scoring column as Loomis defeated Wilcox-Hildreth 63-15.

- Nolan Eloe scored 17 points in the first half and finished with 22 as Amherst rolled to a 94-55 win over Pleasanton. Ethan Eloe followed with 15 points while Tayje Hadwiger added 12, Austin Adelung finished with 11 and John Klingehoefer scored 10. Carter Klein scored 22 for Pleasanton, which also got 13 from Treven Wendt and 10 from Blake Wilson.