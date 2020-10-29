Friday's Hub Territory football playoffs at a glance

Former UNK linebacker and team chaplain Andy Falk has been the Nebraska Christian head coach for two years, taking over for Carl Ostrand who stayed on as an assistant. Falk taught at Kearney’s Faith Christian school from 2007 to 2011 and still resides near Pleasanton where his three college-age kids live. The rest of the family stays at Nebraska Christian in the one of the old dorms, returning home on the weekends. His Crusaders (5-2) are churning out 34.6 points per game.