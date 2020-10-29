Friday's Hub Territory football playoffs at a glance

Pleasanton (13) at Wynot (4)
5 p.m. Friday
Class D2
Pleasanton (8-1) is making its 17th playoff appearance and it is unlikely that Bulldogs have ever played Wynot. The Bulldogs’ best performance came last year when they advanced all the way to the state finals. Pleasanton put together a better regular-season this year, losing only one regular-season game. Pleasanton averages 210 yards rushing, 128 yards passing and 46.7 points per game. Pleasanton’s only loss is to Sandhills/Thedford.
This is Wynot’s 21st playoff appearance. The Blue Devils (6-1) have advanced beyond the second round twice, in 2005 and 2015. The Blue Devils’ lone loss this year is to last year’s state champion, Humphrey St. Francis. Wynot averages 301 yards rushing, 106 yards passing and 40.3 points per game.
Pleasanton Stat Leaders — Rushing: Treven Wendt, 103.7 y/g, 16 TD. Passing: Kray Kingston, 123.9 y/g, 15 TD. Receiving: Tyce Westland, 32 catches, 707 yds, 12 TD. Tackles: Westland 12.8 per game.
Wynot Stat Leaders — Rushing: Anthony Haberman, 165.4 y/g, 15 TD. Passing: Haberman 7 y/g, 6 TD. Receiving: Trystan Heims, 15 catches, 170 yds, 2 TD. Tackles: Haberman 10 per game.
Next game: Sandhills-Thedford/Loomis winner
BDS (2) vs. Ansley/Litchfield (15)
6 p.m. Friday at Ansley
Class D2
Since 2010, when Bruning, Davenport and Shickley came together to form BDS, the Eagles have been to the playoffs every year, winning Class D1 championships in 2015 and 2017. Their 10-year record is 106-14. This year’s team is 8-0 and has scored more than 42 points in each game.
This is Ansley/Litchfield’s (6-3) fifth playoff appearance since 2013, although they’ve gotten past the first round three times. Two of the Spartans’ three losses are to unbeaten Sandhills/Thedford and once-beaten Pleasanton. The Spartans have gotten a lift from the return of running back Hunter Arehart, who has scored four touchdowns in the last two games.
BDS Stat Leaders — Rushing: Dominic Philippi 105.3 y/g, and Dalton Kleinschmidt, 79.3 y/g. Passing: Philippi, 600 yds, 8 TD. Receiving: Aaron Mick, 9 catches, 294 yds, 4 TD. Tackles: Kyle Ardissono 11.5 per game.
Ansley/Litchfield State Leaders — Rushing: Cooper Slingsby 67.6 y/g, 11 TD. Passing: Leyton Rohde 87.2 y/g, 11 TD. Receiving: Tycen Bailey 58.6 y/g, 9 TD.
Next game: Allen/Kenesaw winner
Loomis (12) vs. Sandhills/Thedford (5)
6 p.m., Friday at Thedford
Class D2
Coach Denis Reese’s last Loomis team has won seven straight games after a loss to Kenesaw in the second week of the season. The Wolves have a win over Medicine Valley (8-1) under their belts. Loomis (8-1) is making its 22nd playoff appearance and was a state runner-up in 1998. Loomis is averaging more than 41 points per game while relying on an effective running game.
Sandhills/Thedford (9-0) is making its 11th appearance in the playoffs since 2007. The Knights have paved their way to success with an overpowering rushing game that’s averaging 339 yards per game. They’re averaging 62 points per game.
Loomis Stat Leaders — Rushing: Adam Lovitt 95.1 y/g, 15 TD. Passing: Lovitt 18-41, 320 yds, 4TD: Receiving: Clay Meyer 19.9 y/g, 2TD. Tackles: Jackson Lauby 9.9 per game.
Sandhills/Thedford Stat Leaders — Rushing: Dane Pokorny 149.9 y/g, 26 TD. Passing: Grant Ahlstrom 54.1 y/g, 10 TD. Receiving: Reece Zutavern 19.9 y/g, 5 TD. Tackles: Reed McFadden, 7.3 per game.
Next game: Pleasanton/Wynot winner
Nebraska Christian (7) at Elm Creek (10)
7 p.m., Friday
Class D1
Former UNK linebacker and team chaplain Andy Falk has been the Nebraska Christian head coach for two years, taking over for Carl Ostrand who stayed on as an assistant. Falk taught at Kearney’s Faith Christian school from 2007 to 2011 and still resides near Pleasanton where his three college-age kids live. The rest of the family stays at Nebraska Christian in the one of the old dorms, returning home on the weekends. His Crusaders (5-2) are churning out 34.6 points per game.
Elm Creek (8-1) is making its 19th NSAA playoff appearance and its 10th straight. Since losing to Amherst in the third week of the season, Elm Creek (8-1) has reeled off six straight wins, averaging 40 points per game. The Buffaloes are giving up 18 points per game.
Nebraska Christian Stat Leaders — Rushing: Elijah Boersen 109.6 y/g, 11 TD. Passing: Dayton Falk 112.7 y/g, 12 TD. Receiving: Drew Perdew 39 y/g, 7 TD; Boersen 35 y/g, 3 TD. Tackles: Elijah Green 11.3 per game.
Elm Creek Stat Leaders — Rushing: Xavier Perez 165.2 y/g, 17 TD. Passing: Beau Knapp 76.2 y/g, 9 TD. Receiving: Trey Miner 40.4 y/g, 5TD. Tackles: Carter Erickson 11.1 per game.
Next game: Cambridge/Cross County winner
S-E-M (11) at Paxton (6)
7 p.m., Friday
Class D6
This is a rematch of the regular-season finale last week in which Paxton scored twice in the fourth quarter to claim a 30-24 victory. Paxton (6-2) started the season 1-2 and has won five straight. The Tigers’ first win of the year was over Creek Valley (6-2). Paxton averages 42 points per game.
Paxton is making its 12th playoff appearance, and lost to S-E-M, 44-22, in 1993.
S-E-M has book-end losses to Arthur County, the No. 1 seed in the six-man bracket, and Paxton. The Mustangs have a win over Spalding Academy (7-1) to their credit.
S-E-M is making its 15th playoff appearance, but the Mustangs have only moved on beyond the first round once since 1993.
S-E-M Stat Leaders — Rushing: Carson Rohde 125.2 y/g, 16 TD. Passing: Noah Eggleston 111.8 y/g, 15 TD. Receiving: Rohde 56.2 y/g, 8 TD. Tackles: Kellen Eggleston 8.5 per game, Creighton Line 8.3 per game.
Paxton Stat Leaders — Rushing; Remington Schimonitz 144 y/g, 19 TD. Passing: Keegan Schow 119.3 y/g, 14 TD. Receiving: Noah Anderson 46.4 y/g, 6 TD; Dane Storer 40.3 y/g, 4 TD. Tackles: Storer 10.5 per game.
Next Game: McCool Junction/Parkview Christian winner.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!