Friday's Hub Territory football leaders

--Pleasanton’s Tyce Westland ran for 125 yards on 13 carries and scored a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ 77-24 loss to Sandhills/Thedford in a battle of unbeatens.

--Hunter Arehart rushed for 68 yards and three touchdowns in Ansley/Litchfield’s 50-6 win over Sandhills Valley.

--Jesse Drahota ran for 211 yards on 27 carries and scored five touchdowns in Ravenna’s 50-6 win over Hearltand.

--Elm Creek’s Xavier Perez ran for 146 yards and two touchdowns in the Buffaloes’ 42-14 win over Bertrand.

--Minden’s Carter Harsin ran for 118 yards on 11 carries and a touchdowns in the Whippets’ 19-0 win over Wood River/Shelton. Harsin also passed for a touchdown.

--Wilcox-Hildreth’s Gavin Sheen passed for 204 yards and caught nine passes for 104 yards in the Falcons’ 83-51 loss to Harvard. Sheen passed for three touchdowns and caught three touchdown passes.

--Aden Lovitt ran for 135 yards and four touchdowns to lead Loomis to a 54-28 win over Brady.