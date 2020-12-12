Friday's Basketball Highlights: Ord, Kearney Catholic split contests

Highlights from Friday night’s Hub Territory basketball games were compiled by the Hub Sports Team from reports provided by the region’s coaches.

GIRLS

-- Ord overpowered Kearney Catholic 63-23, outscoring the Stars 42-9 in the second half. Nike Nelson led the Chanticleers with 22 points while Liv Nore had 13 for the Stars.

-- Ravenna’s Allyson Larson scored 12 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead the Bluejays to a 48-29 win over Burwell. Tori Sklenar added 14 points.

-- Hannah Herrick was in double figures by halftime and finished with 17 points to lead Amherst to a 40-32 win over Loomis. Alexis Billeter led the Wolves with 20 points but Loomis didn’t score in the fourth quarter after the game was tied at 32-32.

-- Alma pulled away in the second half to beat Wilcox-Hildreth 59-35 after it was a 1-point game at halftime. For the Falcons, Brooke Quadhamer scored 12 points and Sarah Jensen chipped in 10.

-- Maeli Meier, Ella Luther and Rachel Ecklund scored 10 points each as Overton defeated Axtell 49-21. Jesse Bertrand paced the Wildcats with eight points.