Friday's Basketball Highlights: Ord, Kearney Catholic split contests

GIRLS
-- Ord overpowered Kearney Catholic 63-23, outscoring the Stars 42-9 in the second half. Nike Nelson led the Chanticleers with 22 points while Liv Nore had 13 for the Stars.
-- Ravenna’s Allyson Larson scored 12 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead the Bluejays to a 48-29 win over Burwell. Tori Sklenar added 14 points.
-- Hannah Herrick was in double figures by halftime and finished with 17 points to lead Amherst to a 40-32 win over Loomis. Alexis Billeter led the Wolves with 20 points but Loomis didn’t score in the fourth quarter after the game was tied at 32-32.
-- Alma pulled away in the second half to beat Wilcox-Hildreth 59-35 after it was a 1-point game at halftime. For the Falcons, Brooke Quadhamer scored 12 points and Sarah Jensen chipped in 10.
-- Maeli Meier, Ella Luther and Rachel Ecklund scored 10 points each as Overton defeated Axtell 49-21. Jesse Bertrand paced the Wildcats with eight points.
-- Elm Creek’s girls rallied in the fourth quarter to beat S-E-M 51-46. Scoring for Elm Creek was not availalbe. For S-E-M Adi McFarland and Mika O’Neill had double doubles. McFarland scored 11 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. O’Neill had 10 pooints and 20 rebounds.
-- Pleasanton cruised to a 65-20 win over Hi-Line with Natalie Siegel draining seven 3-pointers for a team-hihg 21 points. Katy Lindner added 12 points adn Isabelle Paitz tallied 10. Gretchen Hodge led Hi-Line with nine points.
BOYS
-- Brett Mahony scored 25 points in the first three quarters and Blake Thiele added 11 as Kearney Catholic jumped on Ord early and went on to win 62-17.
-- Lance Kelley scored 19 points to lead Kenesaw to a 56-45 win over Shelton. Eli Jensen added 13 points and Austin Peterson 12 for the Blue Devils. Angel Lehn led Shelton with 16 points and Riley Bombeck netted 13.
-- Amherst boys squeaked by Loomis 68-65. Kalon Rohde scored 22 points for the Broncos while Coleton Vavra added 14 and Scout Simmons 12. For Loomis, Quinn Johnson set the pace with 18 points while Christian Blincow added 12 and Aden Lovitt and Shane Swanson netted 11 and Clay Meyer scored 10.
-- Pleasanton defeated Hi-Line 73-62 with Blake Wilson scoring 18 points, Tyce Westland 12 and Kray Kingston 11.
-- Elm Creek pulled away in the second half to beat S-E-M 64-43. Trey Miner kept up his scoring pace with 28 points for the Buffaloes. Troy Brummels added 16 and Trent Watkins scored 12. Noah Eggleston and Carson Rohde scored 18 apiece for the Mustangs.
