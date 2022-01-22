Friday’s Kearney Hub Territory Basketball Highlights

GIRLS

— Overton broke out to a 22-2 first-quarter lead and went on to roll to a 61-11 win over Ansley/Litchfield. JoLee Ryan led the Eagles with 15 points. Natalie Wood added 12.

— The Wilcox-Hildreth girls squeaked out another victory, edging Axtell 41-40. Claire Ortgiesen led the Falcons with 14 points.

— Georgia Crandall poured in 20 points and Zeigh Booe added 13 to lead Loomis to a 60-18 win over Hi-Line.

— A big second quarter launched Ravenna to a 58-21 win over Arcadia/Loup City. After lead 12-8 at the end of the first quarter, the Bluejays went on a 26-1 run in the second quarter to lead 38-9. Tori Sklenar led the Bluejays with 15 points and seven steals. Morgyn Fiddelke followed with 14 points, eight steals and five assists.

BOYS

— Elm Creek’s defense silenced Pleasanton, paving the way for the Buffaloes to win 54-33. Trent Watkins led the Buffaloes with 17 points and Carter Erickson chipped in 13. Carter Klein had 17 points for the Bulldogs.