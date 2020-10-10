Friday night's Hub Territory football highlights

— Ravenna’s Zach Lewandowski completed 16 of 29 passes for 356 yards and four touchdowns in the Bluejays’ 44-36 win over Amherst. Keegan Brodersen caught seven passes for 213 yards and touchdowns of 44, 62 and 71 yards. Will Fiddelke also caught seven passes for 131 yards and Jesse Drahota ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

— Amherst’s Kalon Rohde completed 12 of 25 passes for 170 yards and three touchdowns.

Gibbon’s Matthew Weisman completed 8 of 18 passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns in the Buffaloes’ 35-13 win over GICC.

—Carson Rohde had 13 carries for 167 yards and four touchdowns in S-E-M’s 54-13 win over Wauneta-Palisade.

—Wilcox-Hildreth’s Triston Nix had 23 carries for 144 yards and three touchdowns to lead Wilcox-Hildreth to a 45-26 win over Silver Lake. The Falcons’ Gavin Sheen completed 10 of 14 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns.

— Minden’s Carter Harsin completed 10 of 24 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns in the Whippets’ 38-15 loss to Cozad.

— Elm Creek’s Xavier Perez carried the ball four times and scored three touchdowns in Elm Creek’s 55-20 win over Alma. Perez finished with 91 yards rushing and he scooped-and-scored on a fumble return of 57 yards.