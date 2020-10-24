Friday night Hub Territory top performances

Football

— Noah Eggleston, S-E-M, completed 12 of 22 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown in the Mustangs’ 30-24 loss to Paxton. He also ran for 36 yards and a touchdown. Carson Rohde rushed for 56 yards and a score.

— Wilcox-Hildreth’s Gavin Sheen ran for 98 yards in the Falcons’ 45-12 loss to Deshler.

Volleyball

— Minden finished fourth in the Southwest Conference Tournament. The Whippets defeated McCook in the quarterfinals, 25-21, 25-18 with Maylee Kamery scoring eight kills, Sloane Beck five kills and Halle Space and Payton Weeder three ace serves. Broken Bow knocked off Minden in the semifinals, 25-22, 25-17. Bailey Rodgers had three ace serves while Beck and Hultquist led the team with four kills each. Gothenburg beat Minden 25-23, 25-13 in the consolation match in which Kamery had five kills.

— Pleasanton defeated Loomis 25-11, 25-15 and Ansley/Litchfield 25-16, 25-12 in a triangular Friday. Against Loomis, Katy Lindner had 10 kills and Natalie Siegel had three ace serves. Lindner had 15 kills against the Spartans while Kaci Pierce had 11, Belle Paitz had 10 and Chelsea Fisher had nine.

— Ansley/Litchfield edged Loomis 18-25, 25-16, 25-23 in the third match of the Loomis Triangular. Kaylee Rohde and Carli Bailey had eight kills apiece for the Spartans. Bailey also had three ace serves. For Loomis, Samantha Schemper had six kills and Hanna Stewart had five. Steward also served for six aces. Schemper and Stewart had four kills apiece in the loss to Pleasanton.