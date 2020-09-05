Friday Night football roundup

GIBBON — The Gibbon High School football team raced out of the gates Friday night against Doniphan-Trumbull on Friday night to win 30-16.
The Buffaloes (2-0) led 27-16 at halftime and scored the only second-half points on a field goal in the third.
Gibbon coach Jeff Montgomery said, “We got off to a good start and the defense came up with two goal line stops in the second half.
“Sean Hampton did a good job taking away their best receiver. Our guys played hard.”
Hampton scored three times on the night with a 5-yard run in the first quarter, a 20-yard run after a hook-and-ladder and a 7-yard pass from Matt Weismann both in the second quarter.
Carlos Tamayo opened the Buffaloes’ scoring with an 8-yard pass from Weismann. Abel Avila converted the PAT on three of the touchdowns and a 27-yard field goal in the third quarter.
“Our offensive line played well — we were able to churn out yards on the ground when we needed to,” Montgomery said.
“Going forward we need to work on cutting down our own mistakes. There were way too many penalties and missed assignments tonight,” he said.
“They deserve this start (2-0) after going 1-8 last year. They lifted hard all summer.”
Score by quarters
D-T 8 8 0 0 — 16
Gibbon 14 13 3 0 — 30
Slow start plagues Minden in loss to Boone Central/Newman Grove
MINDEN — It took a bit for the Minden Whippets football team to get their legs under them Friday night against Boone Central/Newman Grove dropping their opener 29-13.
Minden coach Jebb Hatch said, “We started off a little rough after the shutdown but settled in and then figured things out.”
MHS was coming off a 14-day break because of a quarantine.
“We moved the ball on offense in second half and things started to click,” Hatch said.
Minden had 313 total yards against BC/NG’s 252.
Minden passed for 210 yards with Hunter Heath gathering 106 yards on two receptions, Ryan Johnson was 2 for 48 yards, Gage Fries 4 for 35 yards and Colby Teel had one catch for 21. Braden Bates threw seven completions in 10 attempts for 185 yards and two touchdowns and Carter Harsin was 3 of 10 for 25 yards.
Fries led the Minden rushing attack with 74 yards on 15 carries, Bates had 20 yards on 10 carries, Harsin 8 yards on 3 carries and Dawson Lockhorn 1 yard on 3 carries.
Minden’s two scoring plays occurred in the second half with Bates hitting Johnson for a 36-yard touchdown and Bates throwing to Teel for 21 points with PAT kick by Irvin Hernandez.
Hatch said, “The effort was good tonight but our execution needs work. We will work on limiting our penalties. We even had penalties when we were moving the ball in the second half.”
Up next: Minden travels Friday to Adams Central.
BC/NG 29, Mnden 13
Score by quarters
BC/NG 15 7 0 7 - 29
Minden 0 0 6 7 - 13
Highlights of other games:
— Pleasanton’s Kray Kingston completed 9 of 16 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 48-36 win over Axtell. Tyce Westland had three catches for 99 yards and two touchdowns and Treven Wendt rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns. For Axtell, Aaron Skaggs and Carson Lindau scored two touchdowns apiece.
— Jesse Drahota rushed for 169 yards on 28 carries as Ravenna rallied from a 14-0 deficit to beat Ansley/Litchfield 30-14. The Spartans’ Tycen Bailey caught seven passes for 116 yards and Leyton Rohde completed 10 of 26 passes for 160 yards.
— Elm Creek improved to 2-0 with a 40-22 win over Hi-Line. Xavier Perez rushed for 196 yards on 27 carries and scored two touchdowns for the Buffaloes. Beau Knapp completed 5 of 6 passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns. Trey Miner caught four passes for 91 yards and Kolby Smith made 15 tackles.
