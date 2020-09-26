Friday Night Football Highlights

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

--Xavier Perez rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns as Elm Creek shut out Arapahoe 36-0. Trey Miner had three pass receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown. And Troy Brummels had two pass interceptions, returning one 47 yards for a touchdown for the Buffaloes. Bryton Walz made 16 tackles.

--Joel Abramson ran for 86 yards and three touchdowns and Carson Orcutt scored on runs of 15, 29 and 22 yards as Loomis rolled to a 68-6 win over Maywood-Hayes Center.

--Ansley/Litchfield’s Leyton Rohde completed 6 of 7 passes for 160 yards and four touchdowns in the Spartans’ 56-22 win over Twin Loup. Tycen Bailey caught four passes for 116 yards and Kolby Larson and Cooper Slingsby rushed for 99 and 89 yards, respectively.

--Zach Lewandowski completed 12 of 24 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns in Ravenna’s 46-18 loss to Arcadia/Loup City. Keagan Brodersen had five catches for 86 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown.

--Treven Wendt rushed for 181 yards on 10 carries and scored four touchdowns in Pleasanton’s 58-48 win over Sandhills Valley. Broderick Paitz added another 112 yards on the ground on 24 carries and scored one touchdown.

--Bertrand’s Ethan Klingenberg ran for 118 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries in the Vikings 32-24 loss to Hi-Line. Bryce Philips made 17 tackles while Arik Ackerman had 16..