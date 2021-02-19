Fourth quarter shutdown eliminates Stars

“We had to find a way to score the ball and we knew it would be difficult because they played good defense,” Petri said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t hit enough shots. You hoped that we could’ve made a couple of shots and make it competitive, and then give yourself a chance going down the stretch, and that was our goal tonight, to give ourselves a chance and for three quarters we were right there.”

Two Bluehawks were in double figures. Katharine Hamburger and Bailey Kissinger, who is a UNK commit, led the way with 14 points each. Addie Kirkegaard had only two points but grabbed 12 rebounds The Bluehawks utilized their size advantage inside and out as they led most of the game despite it being close until the fourth.

“Their size hurt us, and we didn’t do a good enough job rebounding the ball tonight, especially on the offensive end,” Petri said. “We ran a way a couple of times when we should’ve tried to get some offensive boards. That is something I can improve on as a coach and let them know the situation.”

Time was running out for Kearney Catholic after St. Cecilia had a comfortable 34-25 lead with two minutes to play. The Bluehawks were efficient at the line as they made 18 of their 21 free-throw attempts to help close out the game.