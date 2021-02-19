Fourth quarter shutdown eliminates Stars

HASTINGS — In a defensive battle that lasted only one hour and 12 minutes after the tipoff of the C-9 Subdistrict finals, the Kearney Catholic girls basketball team was right where it needed to be in the first three quarters against St. Cecilia High School. Unfortunately, the fourth quarter was their downfall as they fell to the Bluehawks, 40-25.
The Lady Stars’ season has come to an end.
They were outscored 18-3 in the fourth quarter. Just after tying the game at 22 by the end of the third. Throughout the game, it remained a low-scoring defensive matchup. At one point, the Stars had a brief lead in the third, but was short due to a three-pointer made by Bailey Kissinger.
The Stars weren’t able to make enough shots to keep up with the Bluehawks. Their only field goal came from a three-pointer made by Olivia Nore. After that, the Stars failed to make open shots or get a quick bucket once the Bluehawks went on a 11-0 run.
“We did a lot of things well defensively for three quarters and they jumped out, hit a couple of shots and we just couldn’t get the ball to the basket,” KCHS coach Rick Petri said after the game.
No one from Kearney Catholic reached double figures. Nore came close as she led the Stars with nine points. Ashley Keck followed it up with seven points. Ashlyn Wischmeier was held to two points, which came from the free-throw line.
“We had to find a way to score the ball and we knew it would be difficult because they played good defense,” Petri said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t hit enough shots. You hoped that we could’ve made a couple of shots and make it competitive, and then give yourself a chance going down the stretch, and that was our goal tonight, to give ourselves a chance and for three quarters we were right there.”
Two Bluehawks were in double figures. Katharine Hamburger and Bailey Kissinger, who is a UNK commit, led the way with 14 points each. Addie Kirkegaard had only two points but grabbed 12 rebounds The Bluehawks utilized their size advantage inside and out as they led most of the game despite it being close until the fourth.
“Their size hurt us, and we didn’t do a good enough job rebounding the ball tonight, especially on the offensive end,” Petri said. “We ran a way a couple of times when we should’ve tried to get some offensive boards. That is something I can improve on as a coach and let them know the situation.”
Time was running out for Kearney Catholic after St. Cecilia had a comfortable 34-25 lead with two minutes to play. The Bluehawks were efficient at the line as they made 18 of their 21 free-throw attempts to help close out the game.
KCHS ends its season with an 11-13 record. While it may look like a losing record, most of their losses were in tight ball games, including their last meeting with the Bluehawks, when the Lady Stars lost 36-34 on Jan. 29 as Petri reflects on the regular season.
“We had so many close games, and we played teams tough all year and I think that is credit to these kids, who never quit and they kept battling game after game,” Petri said.
KCHS loses three seniors - Lydia Kathol, Wischmeier and Jaycee Nore - but will return four starters next season.
n St. Cecilia 40, KCHS 25
Score by Quarters
Kearney Catholic4 9 9 3 — 25
St. Cecilia7 7 8 18 — 40
Kearney Catholic: Liv Nore 9, Ashley Heck 7, Jaycee Nore 3, Ashlyn Wischmeier 2, Jenna Kruse 2, Kyla Reifenrath 2.
St. Cecilia: Katharine Hamburger 14, Bailey Kissinger 14, Addie Kirkegaard 7, Shaye Butler 5.