KEARNEY — Fourteen Hub Territory girls have qualified for the state wrestling tournament scheduled for Feb. 16-18 in Omaha.

The girls’ tournament, in its second year, has been expanded to 14 weight classes with 16 qualifiers in each class.

Lexington has the most qualifiers with six. The Minutemaids finished second to Norfolk in District 4 at Bridgeport.

Norfolk scored 142 points with Lexington netting 132 points. Minden posted 87 points to finish fourth, qualifying three for the state meet.

Fransisca Walsh (105 pounds) and Kalli Sutton (155) won their weight classes. Walsh will take a 31-3 record to state after winning her first three district matches by pin. In the final, she handed Chadron’s Taylee Williamson her second loss of the season with a 2-0 decision.

Sutton (34-7) rolled through the district winning all three of her matches by pin.

Lexington’s other qualifiers are Abbriel Sutton (235), Angelica Velasquez (115), McKinzie Furgison (190) and Delilah Solis (130).

Minden also had two champions, Aliena Osterbuhr (125) and Savannah Koch (235).

Osterbuhr pinned all four of her opponents at the district meet and will take a 33-7 record to the state meet.hethe cha

Koch (33-4) also won all her district matches by fall and pinned Lexington’s Abbriel Sutton in the championship.

Ansley/Litchfield qualified two wresters, Jocelyn Ambriz (170) and Morgan Hawkins (235). Ambriz will take a 26-3 record to state after finishing second in the district. Hawkins finished fourth.

Overton’s Sydnie Brown (235) punched her ticket to the state meet by winning her weight class in Bridgeport. Brown will take a 36-1 record to state.

At District 3 in Lincoln, Amherst finished 11th in a field of 35 and qualified two wrestlers — Carsyn McBride and Reagan Gallaway.

McBride (36-5), wrestling at 105 pounds, lost in the quarterfinals but came back to place third.

Gallaway (39-0) won all three of her 140-pound matches with a first-period pin. She is a undefeated in her career and is a defending state champion.

Boys district tournaments will .get under way on Friday