Four Hub Territory wrestlers reach Class C semis

OMAHA — Four Hub Territory wrestlers have advanced to the Class C semifinals at the Nebraska High School State Wrestling Championships in Omaha.
Amherst’s Quentyn Frank kept alive his chances to become a back-to-back state champion when he reached the semifinals at 132 pounds. Frank pinned Central City’s Johnny Scarlett in 1 minute, 11 seconds in the first round then he decisioned Josh Spatz of David City 6-2.
Frank (34-2) will face off with Milford’s Eli Vondra (44-2), who won a fifth-place medal last year.
Teammate Riley Gallaway (33-11) also reached the semifinals where he will face Kyle Sterup of Cross County/Osceola (48-1). Gallaway pinned Eli English of Wood River in 44 seconds in his quarterfinal.
At 152 pounds, Kearney Catholic’s Christopher Feldner (36-4) reached the semifinals where he will face Tanner Schneiderheinz (45-4) of Central City (45-4).
Feldner won by technical fall over Dedrick Dowding of Palmyra), 17-1, in the first round. Then he beat Conner Kreikemeier of Raymond Central, 5-1, in the quarterfinals.
Ravenna will be represented in the semifinals by Payton Reisback (39-9) in the 160-pound bracket. His opponent will be LouPlatte rival Garret Kluthe of Ord (32-3) .
Reisbeck pinned Central City’s Bryce Sutton in 5:16 in the first round then pinned Malcolm’s Gavin Zoucha in 2:58 in the quarterfinals. Zoucha was a fourth-place finisher last year.
In the team race, Amherst is the top team from the region, sitting in eighth place with 30 points.
The Class C semifinals will be wrestled this afternoon (Saturday) with the championships at 7 p.m. tonight along with the Class B finals.
The Hub Territory’s Class B wrestlers had a rough day with only two wrestlers winning in the first round, Minden’s Hunter Heath and Alex Banuelos. Both of them lost in the quarterfinals.
The Class A and Class D divisions of the state tournament were wrestled Wednesday and Thursday.