Four Hub Territory wrestlers reach Class C semis

OMAHA — Four Hub Territory wrestlers have advanced to the Class C semifinals at the Nebraska High School State Wrestling Championships in Omaha.

Amherst’s Quentyn Frank kept alive his chances to become a back-to-back state champion when he reached the semifinals at 132 pounds. Frank pinned Central City’s Johnny Scarlett in 1 minute, 11 seconds in the first round then he decisioned Josh Spatz of David City 6-2.

Frank (34-2) will face off with Milford’s Eli Vondra (44-2), who won a fifth-place medal last year.

Teammate Riley Gallaway (33-11) also reached the semifinals where he will face Kyle Sterup of Cross County/Osceola (48-1). Gallaway pinned Eli English of Wood River in 44 seconds in his quarterfinal.

At 152 pounds, Kearney Catholic’s Christopher Feldner (36-4) reached the semifinals where he will face Tanner Schneiderheinz (45-4) of Central City (45-4).

Feldner won by technical fall over Dedrick Dowding of Palmyra), 17-1, in the first round. Then he beat Conner Kreikemeier of Raymond Central, 5-1, in the quarterfinals.

Ravenna will be represented in the semifinals by Payton Reisback (39-9) in the 160-pound bracket. His opponent will be LouPlatte rival Garret Kluthe of Ord (32-3) .