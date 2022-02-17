Four Hub Territory wrestlers in Classes B & C advance to Friday's state wrestling tournament semifinals

OMAHA — Only four Hub Territory wrestlers survived Thursday morning’s first two rounds to advance to the semifinals at the Nebraska High School State Wrestling Championships in Omaha.

Minden’s Robert Nelson and Orrin Kuehn earned positions in Friday’s Class B semifinal round by winning two matches on Thursday. In Class C, Gibbon’s Jose Escandon and Amherst’s Quentyn Frank survived to earn semifinal berths.

Nelson, wrestling at 120 pounds, won a 5-4 decision over Lexington’s Daven Naylor, who was a fourth-place finisher last year and ranked fourth this year by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association. Nelson, who improved to 40-12, will wrestle No. 1-ranked Connor Ritonya of Bennington, 51-3, who was sixth last season.

Kuehn, on the mat at 132 pounds, scored a 3-2 decision over No. 2-ranked Blaine Christo of Ashland-Greenwood’s. For Christo, who won a third-place medal last year, it was his fourth loss of the season. Kuehn improved to 41-9 and will go against Southwest Conference foe Cyrus Wells of Broken Bow (41-3), who is ranked fourth.

A third Minden wrestler, Hunter Fredrickson, advanced to the quarterfinals but lost a 3-2 decision to No. 2 -ranked Deegan Nelson of Beatrice, who improved to 43-1.

Escandon, who is a two-time state medalist and ranked third at 120 pounds, defeated Marco Nitz of Elkhorn Valley, 4-1, in the quarterfinals. Escandon improved to 25-4 and faces undefeated and No. 1-ranked Cole Kunz of Central City (47-0) in the semifinals. Kunz won the 113-pound weight class last year.

Frank, a three-time state finalist and a 2020 132-pound state champion, won an 11-0 major decision over Aiden Hinrichs of Fillmore Central in the 145-pound bracket. Frank improved to 42-4 and will face fifth-ranked Cayden Lamb of Valentine (32-15) in Friday’s semifinals.

Amherst’s Brody Bogard (23-4) won his first-round match at 195 pounds but was pinned by Bishop Newman’s Trent Moudry (34-1), ranked fifth, in the second round.

Kearney Catholic’s two qualifiers, Sam Luther and Kade Uelman, lost in the first round. Luther (33-10) lost a 7-1 decision to fourth-ranked Grant Wells of Lincoln Lutheran (51-6). Uelman (35-19) lost 7-3 to Beau Zoucha of Twin River (29-13).