Former Loomis standout Dennis Thorell selected for Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame

“It’s just unbelievable what we have today, especially the track. The track surface is just unbelievable. … It’s hard to imagine how fast or how far we would have gone with these facilities,” Thorell said.

When he graduated from high school, he traded his track spikes for a helmet. He played defensive back for the Nebraska Cornhuskers and for the Omaha Mustangs semi-pro team and did a tour of duty in Vietnam before coming home to coach at Lexington.

The Loomis football team went undefeated (8-0) his junior and senior years, providing one of his biggest highlights of his high school career.

“We had a lot of fun. We had a good group. … They were very good. We all were on the same level. We wanted to win because our freshman and sophomore years, I don’t believe we were .500, so this was a big turnaround for us to go undefeated two seasons,” Thorell said.

In basketball, Thorell had a unique talent. He could shoot with either hand. It was a skill he developed while shooting in the barn where his father had put up a basket on the second floor and cleared off enough room that his boys could shoot from what is almost the 3-point arc today.