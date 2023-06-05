CHADRON — S-E-M graduate Noah Eggleston threw touchdown passes to four different receivers Friday night as the Nebraska downed Wyoming 52-16 in the ‘Battle of the Border’ 6-Man All-Star all-star football game at Chadron State College.

Eggleston connected on passes to Dylan Naslund of Cody-Kilgore and Carson Glunz of Wallace to give Nebraska and early 12-0 advantage.

Wyoming had won the three most-recent all-star clashes, including a 68-44 verdict last year. The all-time series is now deadlocked at 6-6.

Nebraska added three touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 32-8 halftime lead. Two of the scores came on runs of 43 and 12 yards by Parkview Christian’s Chandler Page. The other touchdown was a 22-yard pass from Ben Ely of Red Cloud to Kellen Eggleston, Noah’s twin, with 87 seconds left in the half.

Nebraska then scored twice in the opening four minutes of the third quarter. The first came on a 38-pass connection by the Egglestons —Noah to Kellen —and second came on Ely’s 25-yard sprint to the end zone.

Nebraska got its final score in the fourth quarter on a 25-yard pass from Noah Eggelston to Andy Maloley of Pawnee City.