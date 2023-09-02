RAVENNA— The Bluejays continued their physical ways, taking control of the line of scrimmage in a bruising 50-20 win over Southern Valley.

"Southern Valley's a well-coached, much-improved team, they're going to win some games this year," Ravenna head coach Dan Bolling said. "For us it was about being physical and executing the gameplan we had coming in,"

Carter Jasnoch had three rushing touchdowns, and quarterback Gavin Reisbeck added two on the ground, and one through the air.

Jasnoch was also part of an intense blocking game, making the open field collision to aid the runners through.

"Carter does a good job when he runs hard and keeps his eyes up, because his vision is one of his strengths and he's got good speed too," Bolling said. "Gavin is settling in, he does a great job of running our offense, and we have a crew setting the edge that can execute our gameplan,"

Caden Larsen also joined in the block party, and was part of the physicality on the other end.

The Ravenna defense made frequent stops in the backfield, tallying seven sacks on the night.

"We had to turn it up a notch and blitz a little more than we normally do," Bolling said. "That's what we needed to do that to succeed,"

Southern Valley got on the board first, with a steady, methodical drive, taking an early 6-0 lead.

"We didn't come out like I would have liked, our defense didn't do what I would like to do," said. "But the great thing about these boys is they're resilient and they understand what it takes to win football games and they turned it up a notch for us,"

Ravenna would score the next 38 points.

The Bluejays used a read-option heavy offense, with a good balance of carries between Reisbeck and Jasnoch.

"There's a ton of fight in these kids, and that's what I love about them," Bolling said.

That set up the pass game, where Reisbeck found Chase Rager for the first touchdown of the second half on an open completion deep.

The win puts Ravenna at 2-0 to start the year, with both wins over 30 points. Bolling and the Bluejays aren't looking far ahead, taking it a day and game at a time to keep the success rolling in the future.

The Bluejays will continue to grind in practice, with a focus on getting off blocks and reading keys defensively.

For offense, finishing runs and continuing to push the defense downfield when blocking will be stressed.

Up next, Ravenna faces 1-1 Cambridge on the road.