KEARNEY— Going into the halftime break, Lincoln East was riding a wave of momentum against Kearney.

In the second half, Kearney took it right back. It just took almost an hour and a half to do it.

After a lengthy lightning delay pushed the second half's start back, Kearney, who was trailing 21-13, delivered some quick strikes of its own en route to a 41-28 win.

Kearney wasted no time getting back to business.

The first play back was a lengthy kickoff return from Karter Lee that got the Bearcats to midfield. Two plays, later Griffin Novacek found Zander Reuling on a deep fly route to get to the doorstep of the goal line.

Abe Molina punched in the score from a yard out, and the Bearcats were trailing by just one.

On the ensuing East drive, Kearney's Keeghan Hunt delivered a devastating third down sack, pinning the Spartans at their own three.

That led to a short field for the Bearcats, where Novacek flung the ball to Beau Skala, who broke free of a crowd of defenders to give Kearney the lead.

"For us to put two touchdowns on the board there in the second quarter that was a humongous momentum booster for us," Kearney head coach Brandon Cool said. "That's a credit for our kids. You have to sit out for an hour and a half there, it's hot, it's humid and you just had a heck of a week of practice because of mother nature. These guys deserve this victory tonight,"

The Bearcats had five sacks in the game, with a fourth-down blindside hit by Sawyer Schilke ending East's next drive.

Novacek continued to shine in his starting debut, taking a keeper 45 yards for a score to put Kearney up two possessions.

"He's going to be a good quarterback for us," Cool said. "We're going to try to keep things as simple as we can, and we didn't want to give too much to him as a new starter, and as the game unfolded he did a great job of commanding our offense,"

East ground out a long touchdown drive, putting momentum in the balance once more, but it only took one play for the Bearcats to answer back.

Molina put on the burners for a 74-yard touchdown run, giving Kearney its ultimate 41-28 lead.

"That's an in-between the tackle play and he was able to find a seam," Cool said. "Credit to the guys up front who did a good job of blocking for him,"

The second half stops and scores were welcome after the seesaw of momentum in the first half.

The teams traded scores early, with Kearney's touchdowns coming on two Novacek passes, a 32-yard lob to Reuling and a 23-yard screen pass to running back Eli Randolph.

East took the lead on Jeter Worthley's pinpoint passing. He found Owen Laessig on a leading ball, causing him to drop his defender for a 24-yard score.

Worthley then rushed for a score, and completed a pass to Dash Bauman amidst defensive pass interference to take the lead into halftime.

"They've got great athletes, they're well-coached and we beat a good football team," Cool said. "This is a great victory for us, because I think Lincoln East is going to improve in the future and have a good year,"

Getting a two-score win over a solid football team to start the year is already good, but what encouraged Cool even more was the team's stellar execution in high-pressure situations.

"We try to have situations in practice where we put you in some stressful situations and you're gonna have to dig out of it," Cool said. "They've been doing that since football camp in May, we try to do that during our strength training, we try to do that during our speed and agility, and I thought our kids did a great job of that tonight."