KEARNEY — Last season, Kearney High football had another successful year. Starting off with five straight wins and hosting a playoff game, the Bearcats have set an expectation of excellence.

“We’re hoping we gained a lot of experience because we played a lot of young faces a year ago,” Kearney head coach Brandon Cool said. “That experience allows us to propel ourselves faster in the preseason here.”

Kearney just wrapped up its first week of practice, going from weight room activities over the summer to the first scrimmage of the year.

The scrimmage took place alongside a referee clinic, calling penalties in real time, even if there were too many infractions for Cool’s liking.

The Bearcats will have big shoes to fill at quarterback. A year ago, Treyven Beckman set seven school records.

Now, its a two-man race for the starting job. Senior Lincoln Phillips and junior Griffin Novacek were Beckman’s backups a year ago and bring a different set of skills than their predecessor.

“That’s the fun part about coaching, you have to start all over year-to-year in general terms,” Cool said. “We got to find a package that works for Griffin and we’ve got to find a package that works for Lincoln. We need more practice time with those guys to figure what the best situation is for them, and we’ll try our hand at that in the next couple weeks,”

Helping out the eventual starter will be the senior tandem of Zander Reuling and Karter Lee, the two leading receivers of last season’s squad.

Both are two-way contributors, and leaders for the rest of the team.

“There’s not a better athlete who knows how to get himself open than Karter,” Cool said. “Reuling is one of the top athletes in Class A, he’s got too much game experience and we expect his leadership to really show,”

With Beckmen’s skillset favoring a pass-heavy offense, the Bearcats are looking to get back to a more traditional, balanced offense.

“We want to be a little bit more two-dimensional instead of pass, pass, pass like we were a year ago,” Cool said.

That will involve a strong running game by committee, led by two returners from a year ago. Eli Randolph and Able Molina are both strong, proficient runners who have the capability to be every-down backs.

Sawyer Schilke, who led the team with three rushing touchdowns as a sophomore, will look to reprise his role has the goal line back in the rotation.

Younger backs are expected to fill out the rotation, keeping as many legs fresh as possible.

The running game needs a strong presence on the offensive line to flourish, making finding depth and physicality up front a top focus of practice.

“You don’t have pads on in the weight room, so in this weeks we’ve done more base blocking and physical blocking then we’ve done in the past,” Cool said. “You’re gonna iron some guys out, see who are some guys who can take care of business on short-yardage, goal-line situations and we want to see if we can be more physical on the offensive and defensive lines this fall.”

On defense, the team features an experienced front with Cole Brandt and Baker Bertrand, a linebacker corps led by Schilke, who is poised to reek more havoc in year two.

The schedule features two of the bigger home games in recent memory for Kearney. The Bearcats host the top two teams in the state, Bellevue West and Omaha Westside.

“In order for you to survive in November in the state football playoffs you have to survive tough competition during the regular season,” Cool said. “Nice to get both of those games at home. Our home-and-away schedule this year really fits the mold of our guys,”

The schedule features a favorable stretch of road games for Kearney, with shorter road trips to Grand Island and North Platte and only two longer road trips to Fremont and Lincoln.