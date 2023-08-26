KEARNEY — In a battle of quarterbacks, both wearing No. 8, Kearney Catholic's Brant Christner came out ahead.

Running for 115 yards and two touchdowns and passing for another 102 yards and a touchdown, Christner led Kearney Catholic to a 22-13 season-opening win over Doniphan-Trumbull.

"If we're going to have Brant play quarterback, we're going to use his skill set," KCHS coach Rashawn Harvey said. "We added some things, the triple-option scheme, we had that working at times. In the first half, on the second drive, the only thing that stopped us was we had a bad snap."

Doniphan-Trumbull had some snap issues, too, especially on punts.

After their first possession, the Cardinals saw the snap go over the punter's head and out of the end zone for a safety.

Another bad snap at midfield was immediately followed by a 39-yard touchdown run by Christner, putting the Stars ahead 9-0.

But Doniphan-Trumbull quarterback Jaden Williams didn't let the game get away. In a contest that included a 1-hour, 40-minute delay for lightning, Williams provided some lightning of his own, throwing touchdown passes of 34 and 83 yards while rushing for 99 yards and completing 11 of 28 passes for 208 yards.

"Defensively, we played pretty well most of the game. We gave up a couple deep ones but when they're throwing ... maybe 30, 40 times a game, you've gotta give up a few," Harvey said.

Williams hit Kaeden Detamore for the first touchdown then found Jack Poppe sprinting down the middle of the field for the second score. Williams also hit Poppe for a 42-yard strike that reached the Stars' 7-yard-line.

The Stars responded with four stops and caught a break with a holding penalty to maintain the led.

"Our defense is designed to bring pressure and we did that. Our D-line (Logan Roggasch, Garrett O'Hare, Ian Hewitt and Javier Copley) did a fantastic job of resetting the line of scrimmage," Harvey said.

Doniphan-Trumbull pulled within three on the pass to Poppe on the last play of the third quarter, but the PAT kick was blocked and Kearney Ctholic won the battle of field position in the fourth quarter to hold on.

The Stars had another opportunity to tack on more points in the second quarter when Harvey sent placekicker Solomon Wiens out to kick a 57-yard field goal.

"He had the wind at his back and it died down a little bit. He's usually good from 50-52. He's got a strong leg, he just didn't get all of it. But he got in the end zone," Harvey said.

Kearney Catholic is back in action Friday, traveling to Hershey.