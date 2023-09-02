KEARNEY — When Axtell put the ball in the hands of Elijah Bergstrom good things happened.

Bergstrom ran for all three Wildcat touchdowns Friday night as Axtell defeated Overton 20-3 for it's first win of the season.

"He was running real tough. He's sore, he's beat up, he was cramping up," Axtell coach Mike Brannstad said. "He works really hard, all these guys do, but Elijah's the leader. I'm just glad to see him come out and have a big game."

The 5-7, 165-pound junior carried the ball only two times in a scoreless first quarter. But after Overton took a 3-0 lead on a 32-yard field goal by Brody Fleischman, Bergstrom became the bulk of Axtell's offense.

On the ensuing drive, he carried the ball on all six plays as the Wildcats marched 60 yards to a 6-0 lead that stood until the second half.

He scored on a 7-yard run with 4:39 left in the third quarter then sealed the victory with a 65-yard run up the middle with just under five minutes left in the game.

Bergstrom finished with 161 yards on 22 carries. Quarterback Jake Halvorsen added another 50 yards to Axtell's rushing total.

Brannstad said the key for the Axtell running game was Getting physical.

"When we got physical with the other team, we could move the ball wherever we wanted to," he said.

The Wildcats also got physical on defense. Overton was held to 106 yards of total offense, 67 on the ground. The Eagles managed two more scoring threats by field-goal tries by Fleischman were off target.

In the last two seasons, Overton's only points have come from a punt return and Fleischamn's field goal.

"Our defense does a nice job when they stick together and work as a team. ... I think we have a great defense and they will stop a lot of people this year," Brannstad said.

Axtell goes on the road Friday, playing at Dundy County-Stratton. After losing to Arapahoe in the season opener, Brannstad said winning Friday night was important "to get back on track."

Overton, also 1-1 after beating Bertrand in the season opener, goes on the road to play Medicine Valley.