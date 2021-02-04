Five more Stars to play football in college

“My parents said that I needed to get away and stuff,” O’Brien said. “So it felt like a great opportunity because it’s not too far but a little further away. It’s not too bad if I need to come back anytime I probably can. Their football facilities are really nice and all the coaches made feel that I was at home even though its a long way away. I always feel that I’m going to make a lot of connections there the team has a really good bond there.”

Moore plans on studying history and hopes to become a school teacher and a coach. O’Brien wants to study accounting because of his love for numbers.

A Military Mind

Kearney Catholic made a last minute addition to their signing day schedule. While five members of the football team officially signed their letters of intent to play at the college level, two more players have different plans. Both Kale Murphy and Caleb Handy will be joining the U.S. Army after graduation.

It didn’t come as much of a surprise for Stars head coach Rashawn Harvey when he found out about Murphy. But it did surprised him when Handy said that he will be joining him. Harvey was thrilled both of his guys.