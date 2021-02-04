Five more Stars to play football in college

KEARNEY — It is now official at Kearney Catholic High School. Five football players signed their letters of intent at the Cope Auditorium Wednesday morning during National Letter of Intent Day.
Cale Conrad, Spencer Hogeland and Samson David will join the University of Nebraska at Kearney football team. Seth Moore will go to Concordia University. And Logan O’Brien will play at Chadron State College.
Watching his former players announce their college plans, Kearney Catholic head coach Rashawn Harvey looked back on the memories of coaching this senior class.
“Their willingness to be open and fun, and communicating with the younger guys and joke with our coaches, this group was just fun to be around,” he said. “They could walk in and have a bad day, and we will see it in their faces and started joking with them. Also these guys got to the point where they grew up mentally and will come to us with different situations in their lives and ask for advice.
“Just watching them grow and develop has been great. They were one of those original groups that started the event. Plus, response equals outcome, which is our factor system. Just seeing them apply that in their lives is special for us.”
Quarterback Heinrich Haarberg also signed in December to play football at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
After a 9-2 record and being one game away from playing in the state finals, the senior class will leave big shoes to fill for the younger KCHS players.
“I told them, ‘You can’t ride the coattails of these guys that are graduating now. You saw the work that they put in and that’s what you have to do if you want to get to where they got and you got to do a little bit of extra if we’re going to win that state championship,” Harvey said.
Nothing like home
Conrad, David and Hogeland chose to stay close to home, playing at UNK. Each had similar reasons why they chose to become Lopers. They each saw a positive direction of the football programs as it continues to grow.
Hogeland, the Stars’ all-state kicker, was the first of the three to jump on an offer after making his visit.
“I was looking at other places but Kearney has always been my hometown,” he said. “It’s just the people that make it a family feel and I just love it.”
Conrad and David came right after making their visit around campus together. Both saw themselves as Lopers after the experience.
“I think it’s a good program and it’s on the rise,” Conrad said. “Every year they are getting better, and I’m just excited for what they have in the future for me and the team.”
It didn’t take too long for the three to communicate with the rest of the class. According David, a fellow commit created a group chat for the future Lopers. That’s one way of getting acquainted with each other before the next fall.
“We were just all getting to know each other, becoming friends before we get into the campus,” David said.
Conrad plans on studying physics. Hogeland will study construction management, and David wants to major in business.
Leaving the nest
While three of the Kearney Catholic’s players decided to stick around and join the Lopers, two of the Stars’ defensive playmakers chose different paths. Moore plans to play defensive end at Concordia and O’Brien will play outside linebacker at Chadron State.
Moore had multiple options to play elsewhere, but Concordia showed the most interest, enough to drive to Kearney and hand deliver Moore’s offer letter.
“They made me feel that I was wanted there,” Moore said. “Then I went on the gameday visit and got a chance to be in the locker room with the guys on the team and it seemed like a real family atmosphere that I really wanted to be part of.”
O’Brien already saw himself out the door after he was offered by CSC. He always knew that he saw himself leaving Kearney and start a new life elsewhere.
“My parents said that I needed to get away and stuff,” O’Brien said. “So it felt like a great opportunity because it’s not too far but a little further away. It’s not too bad if I need to come back anytime I probably can. Their football facilities are really nice and all the coaches made feel that I was at home even though its a long way away. I always feel that I’m going to make a lot of connections there the team has a really good bond there.”
Moore plans on studying history and hopes to become a school teacher and a coach. O’Brien wants to study accounting because of his love for numbers.
A Military Mind
Kearney Catholic made a last minute addition to their signing day schedule. While five members of the football team officially signed their letters of intent to play at the college level, two more players have different plans. Both Kale Murphy and Caleb Handy will be joining the U.S. Army after graduation.
It didn’t come as much of a surprise for Stars head coach Rashawn Harvey when he found out about Murphy. But it did surprised him when Handy said that he will be joining him. Harvey was thrilled both of his guys.
“The exciting thing about it — when you bring someone along with you and you’re doing something great. He was able to bring a teammate, a buddy, a friend along with him,” Harvey said. “It’s great to see those two connect and develop and push each other during the football season because they knew ultimately what they want to do in life.”
Murphy, who was the Stars’ starting offensive and defensive lineman, will be a third generation Army soldier. His father served in the National Guard, and his grandfather served in Germany in the 1960s. Not to mention, his great-uncle fought in World War II where he was a pilot in the Navy. After making his decision, his parents were full of excitement for the senior, especially his father.
“My dad was incredibly excited,”Murphy said. “He tried not to push me to do anything that I don’t want to do and now he’s there for me.”
Murphy will be enlisted in the 11x Infantry and plans on going to airborne school with hopes of getting into the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He also wants to attend sniper school and Ranger school.
It didn’t take too long for Handy to follow in his fellow teammate and friend’s footsteps after introducing it to him. Handy gave a quite an explanation in why he decided to join the Army.
“I just want to be part of something bigger than myself,” Handy said. “I want to do something good for my country.”
Excited as he is in making a living by traveling, having Murphy along to lean upon makes it worth it. “It’s nice that I won’t be alone,” Handy said. “I will have someone that I know. Most will go to places that they never been before. I won’t be lost all the time. At least I will have someone to look to for help.”