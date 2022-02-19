Five Kearney area wrestlers battling for medals today in Omaha

OMAHA — Five Hub Territory wrestlers, including one girl, will battle for individual championships at the Nebraska High School State Wrestling Championships today (Saturday) in Omaha.

The finals from CHI Center Omaha begin at 3 p.m.

From the region, 11 boys and two girls wrestled in the semifinals Friday night with Amherst’s Quentyn Frank and Reagen Gallaway pinning their opponents. Pleasanton’s Gatlin Krepela and Chase Pawloski and Axtell’s Jacob Fox won decisions.

Class A

Kearney High will be without a finalist this year as Archer Heelan, the Bearcats’ lone semifinalist, lost to Hunter Jacobson of Lincoln Southwest, 5-2.

Heelan, who wrestled in last year’s finals, will win his fourth state meet medal, which will be determined in matches today.

The St. Cloud State recruit joins teammates Nick Sutton (160 pounds) and Sawyer Schilke (195) in the medals rounds. Sutton and Schilke fought back Friday through the losers’ bracket after Sutton lost in the quarterfinals and Schilke lost in the first round on Friday.

In the team race, Kearney goes into today’s final day tied with Omaha North for ninth place with 57.5 points. Norfolk and North Platte are tied for seventh with 62 points.

Class B

Minden sent two wrestlers into the semifinals but neither came away with a victory. Robert Nelson was pinned by Bennington’s Connor Ritonya and Orrin Kuehn lost in overtime to Broken Bow’s Cyrus Wells.

The Whippets are in 15th place in the team standings.

Class C

Frank will make his fourth straight appearance in the finals and he will draw a familiar foe, Brady Thompson of O’Neill. Thompson has been responsible for three of Frank’s four losses this year. Thompson also reached the finals last year and, like Frank, settled for second place.

Frank, who won a state championship in 2020, advanced to the finals with a third-period pin of Valentine’s Cayden Lamb in the semifinals.

In the team standings, Amherst is in 13th place.

Class D

Pleasanton advanced two to the finals with Krepela winning a 7-2 decision over Thayer Central’s Triston Wells at 113 pounds and Pawloski winning 5-2 over Twin Loup’s Slate Micheel at 170 pounds.

Krepela will face Hemingford’s Creel Weber in the championship, while Pawloski goes against Levi Belina of Howells-Dodge.

It will be Pawloski’s second appearance in the finals. He took second at 145 pounds two years ago and was fourth at 182 pounds last year. Belina took fourth at 160 pounds last year.

The Pleasanton duo will be joined by Axtell’s Jacob Fox in the parade of champions as Fox qualified for the finals in the 126-pound division, beating Cayden Ellis of Winside, a two-time third-place finisher, 7-4, in his semifinal.

Fox, who placed third last year, will face Cauy Kohn of Sutherland, who comes in with a 21-1 record.

In the team race, Pleasanton is in sixth place, one point behind Thayer Central. Axtell is in 10th place

Girls

Gallaway had a short day of work while advancing to the championship. She won her first match with a 9-second pin, then pinned Dylen Ritchey of Ralston in the semifinals in 1 minute, 22 seconds. She improved to 36-0 and has pinned all of her opponents.

Her finals opponent will be Lesly Rodriguez of Norfolk, who is 24-2.

Amherst’s girls are in 10th place in the team standings.

Hub Territory Semifinals

Girls

107 — Raelyn Wilson, Weeping Water (39-4) pinned Fransisca Walsh, Lexington (26-3) 1:38.

138 — Reagen Gallaway, Amherst (36-0) pinned Dylen Ritchey, Ralston (23-2) 1:22)

Class A

120 — Hunter Jacobsen, Lincoln Southwest (41-5) dec. Archer Heelan, Kearney (31-10) 5-2.

Class B

120 — Connor Ritonya, Bennington (52-3) pinned Robert Nelson, Minden (40-13) 5:34.

132 — Cyrus Wells, Broken Bow (42-3) dec. Orrin Kuehn, Minden (41-10) TB-1 2-1.

Class C

120 — Cole Kunz, Central City (48-0) dec. Jose Escandon, Gibbon (25-5) SV-1 5-3

145 — Quentyn Frank, Amherst (43-4) pinned Cayden Lamb, Valentine (32-16) 5:36

Class D

106 — Braxton Hammond, Southern Valley (39-7) dec. Sebastian Sauceda, Shelton (34-1) 8-4.

113 — Gatlin Krepela, Pleasanton (43-3) dec. Triston Wells, Thayer Central, 46-4 (7-2)

126 — Jacob Fox, Axtell (48-2) dec. Cayden Ellis, Winside (37-5) 7-4/

152 — Levi Lewis, North Central (41-4) dec. Taaron Lavicky, Axtell, (47-6) 3-2.

170 — Chase Pawloski, Pleasanton (41-4) dec. Slate Micheel, Twin Loup (42-8) 5-3.

285 — Jordy Baland, Doniphan-Trumbull, (20-9) dec. Thomas Psota, Ravenna, (42-5) 5-2