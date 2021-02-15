Fifty-one Hub Territory wrestlers qualify for state

KEARNEY — Fifty-one Hub Territory wrestlers qualified for this week’s state tournament by finishing in the top four at the district meets on Saturday.

Kearney High led the way with 10 state qualifiers at the District A-4 meet at Omaha Central. The Bearcats finished third in the team standings with 150 points. Norfolk won the meet with 187 points. Lincoln East was second with 158 points.

Kearney’s list of qualifiers includes district champion Beau Hostler (145 pounds) and returning state medalists Archer Heelan (113) and Gage Ferguson (152). Heelan and Ferguson reached the district final but finished second.

Other Bearcats who reached the district final were Perry Swarm (126), Cisco Rivas (132) and Dario Rodriguez (220).

In Class C, Ravenna qualified seven wrestlers for state and Amherst will be sending six. Amherst (113 points) finished third in the team standings at the C-4 District tournament with Ravenna (106) fourth. Ord won the meet with 135 points. O’Neill was second with 129 points.

Loomis/Bertrand’s Trevin Edwards (106), Gibbon’s Jose Escandon (113) and Kearney Catholic’s Christopher Feldner (152) won district championships and Amherst’s Riley Gallaway (195) won their weight classes.