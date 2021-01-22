Fifth tie-breaking criteria gives Gibbon win over Kearney Catholic

KEARNEY — Gibbon needed a tie-breaker to defeat Kearney Catholic in a dual wrestling meet Thursday at Kearney Catholic after each team scored 27 points.

The ultimate decision came down to the fifth tie-breaker criteria where Gibbon was declared the winner by receiving two forfeits to Kearney Catholic’s one.

Both teams were open at four weight classes. Each won five matches and each had four pins plus forfeits.

On the mat, Gibbon’s Landon Philbrick (132) and Andres Aguilar (145) won by pinning their opponents. Kreyton Rockefeller won by a decision.

For Kearney Catholic, Sam Luther (120), Jacob Van Matre (126), and Chris Feldner (152) won by pin and Jake Masker won by a decision.

Kearney Catholic is in action today at the Midwest Duals.

Gibbon 27, KCHS 27