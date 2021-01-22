 Skip to main content
Fifth tie-breaking criteria gives Gibbon win over Kearney Catholic

Fifth tie-breaking criteria gives Gibbon win over Kearney Catholic

Takedown

Kearney Catholic’s Jacob VanMatre looks for a takedown of Gibbon’s Angel Hernandez in the 126-pound match at Kearney Catholic High School Thursday night. VanMatre won the match.

KEARNEY — Gibbon needed a tie-breaker to defeat Kearney Catholic in a dual wrestling meet Thursday at Kearney Catholic after each team scored 27 points.

The ultimate decision came down to the fifth tie-breaker criteria where Gibbon was declared the winner by receiving two forfeits to Kearney Catholic’s one.

Both teams were open at four weight classes. Each won five matches and each had four pins plus forfeits.

On the mat, Gibbon’s Landon Philbrick (132) and Andres Aguilar (145) won by pinning their opponents. Kreyton Rockefeller won by a decision.

For Kearney Catholic, Sam Luther (120), Jacob Van Matre (126), and Chris Feldner (152) won by pin and Jake Masker won by a decision.

Kearney Catholic is in action today at the Midwest Duals.

Gibbon 27, KCHS 27

106: Ruben Hernandez, G, won by forfeit.113: Open. 120: Sam Luther, KC, pinned David Molina, G, 1:20. 126: Jacob Van Matre, KC, pinned Angel Hernandez, G, 1:00. 132: Landon Philbrick, G, pinned Caleb Wood, KC, 0:45. 138: Open. 145: Andres Aguilar, G, pinned Alan Fick, KC, 2:33. 152: Christopher Feldner, KC, pinned Jesus Hernandez, G, 2:38. 160: Kreyton Rockefeller, G, dec. Clay Gilg, KC, 6-4. 170: Abraham Mendez, G, won by forfeit. 182: Open. 195: Open. 220: James Sucha, KC, won by forfeit. 285: Jake Masker, KC, dec. Daniel Yepez, G, 7-5.

Bearcats win at Columbus

COLUMBUS — Kearney High defeated Columbus 39-27 in a dual meet Thursday at Columbus.

The Bearcats won eight of the 14 matches — three by pin and one by technical fall.

Scoring pins for the Bearcats were Archer Heelan (113), Dario Rodriguez (220) and Caden Johnson (285). Gage Ferguson won by technical fall and Ethan Kowalek won by a major decision.

Kearney is in action today at the Midwest Duals.

Kearney 39, Columbus 27

106: Brenyn Delano, C, pinned Flavia Nagatani, K, 3:05. 113: Archer Heelan, K, pinned Kaden Brownlow, C, 1:44. 120: Ethan Lawrence, K, dec. Eric Slusarski, C, 9-4. 126: Caydn Kucera, C, pinned Jackson Lavene, K, 1:55. 132; Perry Swarm, K, dec. Jaden McFarland, C, 5-3. 138: Ethan Kowalek, K, dec. Marcus Beltran, C, 10-2. 145: Beau Hostler, K, dec. Alex Korte, C, 10-3. 152: Gage Ferguson, K, won by tech. fall over Carter Braun, C, 16-1, 5:59. 160: Levi Bloomquist, C, pinned Jakob Ransdell, K, 0:49. 170: Blayze Standley, C, dec. Tate Kuchera, K, 3-1. 182: Carter Abels, K, dec. Rylee Iburg, C, 5-0. 195: Liam Blaser, C, pinned Riley Johnson, K, 3:03. 220: Dario Rodriguez, K, pinned Justin Gaston, C, 1:03. 285: Caden Johnson, K, pinned Jordan Williams, C, 1:06.

