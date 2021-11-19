Falcon girls seek scoring punch; boys decimated by graduation

The Wilcox-Hildreth girls fell one win short of having a winning record last year.

With three returning starters and two other letterwinners, the Falcons are hoping to get to the next level. But it will take a little work.

“The season will be defined by players stepping in to new roles for us,” coach Cody Whipkey said. “We are going to be looking to replace two of our three leading scorers and rebounders from last season, as well as our primary ball-handler.

“We do have a lot of size and length, which should help us out defensively and rebounding-wise, which we feel like will be the two biggest strengths of our team. Finding a couple of girls that can consistently score for us will be the biggest determiner of success for us.”

At the top of the list of returning players is 6-foot junior Sarah Jensen, who averaged 11 points and eight rebounds per game and earned third-team All-Fort Kearny Conference honors last year.

Other returning starters are McKinley Ritner, a 5-6 senior who averaged 4.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game, and 5-4 junior Claire Orgiesen.

Other returning letterwinners are 5-9 junior Emma Donley and 5-4 sophomore Addison Overholser.

