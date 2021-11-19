Falcon girls seek scoring punch; boys decimated by graduation

The Wilcox-Hildreth girls fell one win short of having a winning record last year.
With three returning starters and two other letterwinners, the Falcons are hoping to get to the next level. But it will take a little work.
“The season will be defined by players stepping in to new roles for us,” coach Cody Whipkey said. “We are going to be looking to replace two of our three leading scorers and rebounders from last season, as well as our primary ball-handler.
“We do have a lot of size and length, which should help us out defensively and rebounding-wise, which we feel like will be the two biggest strengths of our team. Finding a couple of girls that can consistently score for us will be the biggest determiner of success for us.”
At the top of the list of returning players is 6-foot junior Sarah Jensen, who averaged 11 points and eight rebounds per game and earned third-team All-Fort Kearny Conference honors last year.
Other returning starters are McKinley Ritner, a 5-6 senior who averaged 4.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game, and 5-4 junior Claire Orgiesen.
Other returning letterwinners are 5-9 junior Emma Donley and 5-4 sophomore Addison Overholser.
Boys Basketball
Graduation slammed the Falcons boys basketball team.
All five starters on last year’s team, including Gavin Sheen who averaged 18 points per game, have graduated.
In all, last year’s 7-15 team had eight seniors.
However, with their graduation, the door is open for a number of younger players to make their mark.
Returning lettermen are sophomore Sam Gruwell, sophomore Grayson Sheen, junior Chase Bunger (who is listed at 6-foot-5) and sophomore Lucas Linden.
Wrestling
Injuries knocked down the WIlcox-Hildreth wrestling team last year as the Falcons failed to qualify anyone for the state meet.
So the level of succss this year’s team will be determined by the good fortune of avoiding injuries.
Seniors Logan Knaus (195) is back after dealing with a shoulder injury last year and Robert Richmond (220) returns and is dealing with a knee injury from football.
Much of Wilcox-Hildreth’s workload will fall on the shoulders of freshman and sophomores with limited experience.