WILCOX — Wilcox-Hildreth dealt with a rugged football schedule last year, putting together a 4-5 record while playing five playoff-bound teams.

The Falcons also dealt with a multitude of injuries, with nearly every player missing a game or two.

They hope to make it up this year as nearly every player returns from last year’s squad that qualified for the six-man playoffs.

“Being a young team the past two seasons, we are now senior and junior heavy,” first-year head coach Luke Glenn said. “The team will be looking to build on the momentum they had last year getting to the first round of the playoffs. I look for our depth and experience playing as underclassmen to help us take the next step this year.”

Senior Gaige Ritner tops of the list of returning lettermen. He has rushed for more than 1,000 yards the past two seasons. He ran for 18 touchdowns last year in just eight games.

His brother, Graiden, a junior, was the team’s leading receiver, with six touchdown catches, and the leading tackler, averaging 10 per game. Graiden was the second-leading rusher last season.

Quarterback Grayson Sheen is also back. He was the leading passer. And Brody Patterson returns after nearly leading the team in tackles as a freshman.

Other returning lettermen are senior running back Lucas Linden, senior wide receiver Sam Gruwell, junior running back Gavin Patterson, junior quarterback Dagan Ortgiesen, junior lineman Mason Johnson, junior lineman Eli Pistulka, junior lineman Mitchell Beck and sophomore wide receiver Thomas Donley.

Wilcox-Hildreth opens the season at home against Heartland Lutheran on Aug. 31.

“Finally having a healthy amount of upperclassmen, it’s time for this group of seniors and juniors to take the next step for the WH football program,” Glenn said.

VOLLEYBALLFirst-year coach Brie Meyer inherits a team that only won six matches on the volleyball court last year.

However, the same group of girls hit their stride on the basketball court and got a taste of state tournament action.

Returning to give life to the volleyball team are Makayla Johnson (5-6, Sr., RS), Katelyn Bunger (5-10, Jr., RS), Addison Overholser (5-3, Sr., DS) and Madison Bunger (6-0, Jr., MB).

The Falcons open the season Aug. 24 when the Loomis Wolves come to Wilcox.

CROSS COUNTRYState meet hopes flourish amid the Wilcox-Hildreth cross country program.

Two returning state qualifiers on the boys’ team, both juniors, provide to seeds for high hopes.

Micah Johnson has qualified for the state meet twice, while Grant Henery has one year of experience running on the big stage.

Another junior, Spencer Jazbera, also returns.

Returning letterwinners for the girls team are junior Reagan Johnson and so0phomore Kallie Linden.

“This season will be a fun one with this being the first time we have a girls team for quite some time,” fifth-year coach Dustin Johnson said. “With Cara Bunger, a 3,200 state qualifier, and freshman Chloe Johnson joining Reagan and Kallie giving us the opportunity to go after team awards.

“The boys have big expectations again this year with Micha and Grant wanting to improve their times at the state meet.”

Wilcox-Hildreth opens the season Aug. 25 at the Fort Kearny Twilight Meet.