PLEASANTON — Don’t sleep on the Pleasanton Bulldogs volleyball team.

While the ‘Dream Team’ fades into distant memory, the Bulldogs proved last year that volleyball is in the water. Pleasanton put together a 17-13 year and five starters return from that team ready to take on the rigors of the tough Fort Kearny Conference.

“Our team is looking to become more consistent offensively and more aggressive defensively,” coach Shane Nordby said. “We have to replace our top offensive and defensive positions from last year. Our success will greatly rely on our youth and their progression.”

Returning for the Bulldogs are middle blocker Natalie Rasmussen (5-7, Sr.), libero/outside hitter Jaycee Flood (5-7, Sr.), right-side hitter Cassidee Paitz (5-8, Jr.), setter Tyra Sekutera (5-7, Jr.), outside hitter Brittany Riley (5-8, So.) and outside hitter Brecken Wendt (5-7, So.).

Sekutera had 524 assists last year while Rasmussen is the leading returner at the net with 124 kills.

Also back are setter/right-side hitter Cadece Dixon (5-9, So.) and right-side/middle blocker Lauren Smith (5-7, Sr.).

“We have great leadership in our three seniors and will look for them to lead us. They have been a large part of our success the past years and that will benefit the younger girls to have them leading the team,” said Nordby, who is in his eighth year with the Bulldogs.

Pleasanton opens the season Saturday at the Bill Marshall Volleyball Classic in Grand Island playing Wilcox-Hildreth.

FootballThe Bulldogs had an uncharacteristic winless season in 2022, but they hope to turn that around with a new head coach and a load of veteran players.

“Our biggest strength this year is we are getting almost everyone back from last year,” coach Casey Loomis said. “We were young last year, but many of those young players received a lot of playing time which will pay off this fall.”

Six starters return on offense and six on defense. In all, the squad has 15 returning lettermen.

Offensive starters returning are end Ryelan Kingston (6-0, Jr.), quarterback Brenna Lindner (6-1, So.), running back Copeland Carstens (6-0, Sr.), running back Weston Loeffelholz (5-9, Jr.), lineman Haden Smith (5-8, So.), end Jaysen Cronin (5-8, Jr.), end Josh Pierce (6-2, Jr.), lineman Luke Pawlosk (5-8, Jr.), end Gavin Stark (5-9, Jr.), end Austin Hollingsworth (6-0, So.), lineman Keiser Dixon (6-1, Jr) and lineman Kaden Keaschall (6-2, Jr.).

Kingston, Lindner, Carstens, Loeffelholz, Pawlski, Stark, Hollingsworth and Keaschall also started on defense as did defensive back Gavin Zwiener (6-2, Jr.), Gus Arreguy (5-8, Jr.) and lineman Kenan Hasenauer (6-1, Jr.).

Pleasanton will bring some size to the table with five players weighing more than 200 pounds.

“Areas we need to improve on is being more fundamentally disciplined. We to make sure that we are doing all the small things correctly,” Loomis said.

Pleasanton opens the season Friday at state-rated Hi-Line.