Elm Creek's Lady Buffs gain confidence with tourney win

ELM CREEK — The Elm Creek girls basketball team started the season 0-4 but now carries momentum entering the new year after winning its holiday tournament and winning four of the last five games.
After taking care of business against Gibbon on Monday, the Lady Buffs returned to court to take down Bertrand, 56-25. Elm Creek, predominantly a young team led by their first-year coach Jadyn High, put up enough points to let all of her players see action in the fourth quarter.
“I’m really proud of the group,” High said. “It was a team win, and everybody contributed. I think it was good for us to have two games that we won to gain some confidence going into the new year.”
Elm Creek dominated on both ends of the floor. In the first two quarters, Bertrand scored seven points. The Buffaloes led 26-7 at the half.
“I think we usually play good defense, and that showed today,” High said. “I’m proud of our offense and how it’s been going from the beginning of the year to now.”
The young Lady Buffs were led by their freshman shooter Ashley Bauer. Fresh off a 23-point performance against Gibbon on Monday, Bauer had a few more shots left in the tank as she dropped 18 points and 4 of 5 from behind the arc. Senior Skyler Gronewold added 10 points for Elm Creek.
High mentioned she saw a level of growth from her underclassmen, including the ones coming off the bench. Ryann Erickson and Ashley Carlton combine for 17 of Elm Creek’s 19 bench points.
“That’s just showing me that they have gained a lot of confidence and helped each other get open. I thought Ashey (Bauer) played well, and Ryann (Erickson) played really well coming off the bench for Denise Hunt, who got hurt. It’s good to see that we can play together and have confidence.”
As Elm Creek moves forward after winning three straight, High’s goal is to get to .500, entering 2022. One win away, the Buffs return to their home court on Jan. 7 to face Loomis.