Elm Creek's Lady Buffs gain confidence with tourney win

ELM CREEK — The Elm Creek girls basketball team started the season 0-4 but now carries momentum entering the new year after winning its holiday tournament and winning four of the last five games.

After taking care of business against Gibbon on Monday, the Lady Buffs returned to court to take down Bertrand, 56-25. Elm Creek, predominantly a young team led by their first-year coach Jadyn High, put up enough points to let all of her players see action in the fourth quarter.

“I’m really proud of the group,” High said. “It was a team win, and everybody contributed. I think it was good for us to have two games that we won to gain some confidence going into the new year.”

Elm Creek dominated on both ends of the floor. In the first two quarters, Bertrand scored seven points. The Buffaloes led 26-7 at the half.

“I think we usually play good defense, and that showed today,” High said. “I’m proud of our offense and how it’s been going from the beginning of the year to now.”