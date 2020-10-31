Elm Creek trips up Nebraska Christian

Nebraska Christian’s last score came with 26 seconds left in the first half.

Elm Creek, though, came out in the second half and on the second possession, went 49 yards in five plays to regain the lead with Perez scoring on a 28-yard run. It was the last touchdown of the game.

“At halftime we really talked about just winning with our defense; coming out defensively and stopping them,” Dueland said. “We had to make some adjustments with switching some guys around. They were getting us on the sweeps ... and we haven’t seen a team do that on us.

“Really, they had all the momentum going into halftime and we really came out the second half and stepped up.”

The biggest play for the defense was an interception by Koby Smith at the 1-yard line near the end of the third quarter. It was one of three second-half interceptions by the Buffaloes, who had four overall.

Falk said, “In the second half, we just didn’t have the ball or we had turnovers. We just killed ourselves with the turnovers.”

Elm Creek will advance to play at Cross County in the third round but Dueland said he will let them celebrate this win for a while.