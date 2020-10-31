Elm Creek trips up Nebraska Christian

ELM CREEK — Nebraska Christian players might be seeing Xavier Perez in their nightmares for a long, long time.
The Elm Creek senior ran for two touchdowns, caught a pass for another, intercepted two passes and had critical sacks as the Buffaloes defeated the Eagles 24-22 Friday night in the second round of the Class D1 playoffs at Elm Creek.
“He’s our workhorse. He is a guy that makes plays. You want the ball in his hands in certain situations. And a lot of situations,” Elm Creek coach Jayce Dueland said. “Great players step up in big games and Xavier did that tonight.”
Perez finished with 202 yards rushing on 31 carries.
“He really stepped up tonight. I thought he made a lot of kids miss and they had a great defense and good tacklers, so he really ran hard,” Dueland said.
Perez nearly met his match on the other side of the field.
Nebraska Christian’s Elijah Boersen ran for 168 yards on 23 carries and scored two touchdowns, one a 67-yard dash where he appeared stopped before reaching midfield but broke free and won the race to the goal line.
He helped spark a 22-point, second-quarter burst by the Eagles that erased a 16-0 Elm Creek lead.
Nebraska Christian coach Andy Falk said the Eagles just started “playing football — I mean doing the techniques that we needed to do. ... We kind of came out, and we’ve done this the last couple games, you know it’s the playoffs and all of a sudden we get stars in our eyes or just get in a daze. It took a while to get out of that but once we got going then we were pretty good. We played them tough.”
Nebraska Christian’s last score came with 26 seconds left in the first half.
Elm Creek, though, came out in the second half and on the second possession, went 49 yards in five plays to regain the lead with Perez scoring on a 28-yard run. It was the last touchdown of the game.
“At halftime we really talked about just winning with our defense; coming out defensively and stopping them,” Dueland said. “We had to make some adjustments with switching some guys around. They were getting us on the sweeps ... and we haven’t seen a team do that on us.
“Really, they had all the momentum going into halftime and we really came out the second half and stepped up.”
The biggest play for the defense was an interception by Koby Smith at the 1-yard line near the end of the third quarter. It was one of three second-half interceptions by the Buffaloes, who had four overall.
Falk said, “In the second half, we just didn’t have the ball or we had turnovers. We just killed ourselves with the turnovers.”
Elm Creek will advance to play at Cross County in the third round but Dueland said he will let them celebrate this win for a while.
“These are exciting. It’s one of those that you’re gonna look back on. I told the team, ‘Hey, enjoy it,’ but we are in the playoffs. We have to come right back and at it next week, next Monday, and get ready for the next team,” he said.
@HubSports_Buck
n Elm Creek 24, Neb Christian 22
Score by Quarters
NC (5-3)0 22 0 0 — 22
Elm Creek (9-1)8 8 8 8 — 16
First Quarter
Elm Creek — Xavier Perez 39 pass from Beau Knapp (Perez run) 5:39
Second Quarter
Elm Creek — Perez 30 run (Trey Miner pass from Knapp) 10:23
Nebraska Christian — Elijah Boersen 10 run (run failed) 6:49
Nebraska Christian — Boersen 67 run (Will Toogood pass from Dylan Falk) 4:20
Nebraska Christian — Falk 5 run (Boersen run) 0:26
Third Quarter
Elm Creek — Perez 28 run (Carter Erickson run) 6:49
