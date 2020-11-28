Elm Creek teams return veteran players from successful seasons

ELM CREEK — Everything will look pretty much the same for the Elm Creek girls basketball teams.

The Buffs graduated one senior, a non-starter, from last year’s 19-6 team and return everyone who averaged more than two points per game.

Whitney Bauer, a 5-6 senior who averaged just under 14 points and just over four rebounds per game tops the list of returnees. She also averaged 3.5 assists and 3.8 steals per game.

Also back is 5-11 senior Ashley Brown who averaged nearly nine points and six rebounds per game.

Others are 5-9 senior Haley Stone (7.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg), 5-7 sophomore Loni Meier (6.8 ppg), senior 5-6 Reagan Meier (5 ppg), 5-6 senior Morgan Sindt (3.9 ppg), 5-6 senior Maci McCarter (2.6 ppg) and 5-6 junior Samantha Knapp.

The Buffs open the season Thursday against Shelton.

Boys Basketball

The Elm Creek boys basketball team had a few more graduation losses than the girls, but the Buffaloes still will have a familiar feel as they return two starters and seven other lettermen from last year’s 16-9 team.

The two returning starters are seniors Trey Miner and Troy Brummels. Both are three-year starters.