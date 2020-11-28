Elm Creek teams return veteran players from successful seasons

ELM CREEK — Everything will look pretty much the same for the Elm Creek girls basketball teams.
The Buffs graduated one senior, a non-starter, from last year’s 19-6 team and return everyone who averaged more than two points per game.
Whitney Bauer, a 5-6 senior who averaged just under 14 points and just over four rebounds per game tops the list of returnees. She also averaged 3.5 assists and 3.8 steals per game.
Also back is 5-11 senior Ashley Brown who averaged nearly nine points and six rebounds per game.
Others are 5-9 senior Haley Stone (7.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg), 5-7 sophomore Loni Meier (6.8 ppg), senior 5-6 Reagan Meier (5 ppg), 5-6 senior Morgan Sindt (3.9 ppg), 5-6 senior Maci McCarter (2.6 ppg) and 5-6 junior Samantha Knapp.
The Buffs open the season Thursday against Shelton.
Boys Basketball
The Elm Creek boys basketball team had a few more graduation losses than the girls, but the Buffaloes still will have a familiar feel as they return two starters and seven other lettermen from last year’s 16-9 team.
The two returning starters are seniors Trey Miner and Troy Brummels. Both are three-year starters.
Miner averaged 16.2 points per game last year while earning honorable mention all-state. Brummels chipped in 10.2 points and five rebounds per game while also claiming honorable mention all-state honors.
“Trey has been an all-state/all-conference player since his sophomore year, and Troy is ready to make that jump this year,” Elm Creek coach Tanner Cavenee said. “Then we have some really good players to fill in around those guys.”
The other returning lettermen are 5-10 senior guard Brandon Nuhfer, 6-2 senior forward Keaton Kenning, 5-9 sophomore guard Trent Watkins, 5-9 sophomore Beau Knapp, 6-2 sophomore forward Carter Erickson and 5-10 sophomore guard Shay Hubbard.
“We will have more length this year than last. The biggest area we need to develop is third and fourth scoring options on down. ... We have a chance to be good but a challenging schedule awaits us, conference and non-conference, so we have to be a great practice team to reach our goals.”
Wrestling
Three state qualifiers and six other letter winners return to the Elm Creek wrestling room to create a solid base for the Buffalo squad.
Senior Koby Smith posted a 31-8 record at 120 pounds last season while Xavier Perez went 40-16 at 138 pounds. Both won medals at last year’s state meet. Carson Gruntorad also qualified for state, finishing with a 30-17 record.
Other returning letter winners are Travis Quintana, Bryton Walz, Isaac Pool, Gabe Trampe, Max Serrano and Erik Rojas
“We (have) a group of upperclassmen looking to make the jump to state qualifiers this year, while those three returning are looking to build on their success last year,” Elm Creek coach Micah Chrisinger said. “We are hoping to fill more weight classes to be more competitive.”
