Elm Creek girls edge Amherst on Senior Night

ELM CREEK — It wasn’t a pretty win for the Elm Creek girls basketball team, but coach Mike Ford said he will take it on Senior Night.

After a strong second half, the Buffaloes pulled through at home with a 46-42 win over the Amherst Broncos.

Earlier in the first quarter, Elm Creek had a difficult time passing because of Amherst’s full-court defense. But both teams struggled to take care of the ball which led to a low-scoring tie at nine apiece at the end of the first quarter. The offense got going for both teams in the second quarter and it was the Broncos who had the edge with a 27-21 lead at halftime.

“They are really long,” Ford said. “So some of those lazy passes that we threw in the first half … we had a hard time finding where it needed to go.”

Elm Creek got it together in the second half at both ends of the court. Their ball movement improved and it led to making more open shots. Whitney Bauer of Elm Creek closed the gap with a three-point basket which cut the lead to 28-27, then the Buffaloes went on a 6-0 run. A Haley Stone layup put Buffaloes up for the time-being.