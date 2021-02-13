Elm Creek girls edge Amherst on Senior Night

ELM CREEK — It wasn’t a pretty win for the Elm Creek girls basketball team, but coach Mike Ford said he will take it on Senior Night.
After a strong second half, the Buffaloes pulled through at home with a 46-42 win over the Amherst Broncos.
Earlier in the first quarter, Elm Creek had a difficult time passing because of Amherst’s full-court defense. But both teams struggled to take care of the ball which led to a low-scoring tie at nine apiece at the end of the first quarter. The offense got going for both teams in the second quarter and it was the Broncos who had the edge with a 27-21 lead at halftime.
“They are really long,” Ford said. “So some of those lazy passes that we threw in the first half … we had a hard time finding where it needed to go.”
Elm Creek got it together in the second half at both ends of the court. Their ball movement improved and it led to making more open shots. Whitney Bauer of Elm Creek closed the gap with a three-point basket which cut the lead to 28-27, then the Buffaloes went on a 6-0 run. A Haley Stone layup put Buffaloes up for the time-being.
“We finally hit some shots in the second half, which helped loosen up some stuff on the inside,” Ford said. “Anytime you do stuff well on the inside, it’s going to open up stuff on the outside and vice versa. I thought good defense under pressure were able to take some vision away from their guards and what they wanted to do.”
Bauer was lights out as she led with 13 points, and added seven assists. Lani Meier, who made the final three-pointer to help close out the game finished with nine points. Ashley Brown also had nine points.
A three-pointer made by Hannah Herrick gave the Broncos the lead but it was the only field goal made in the third quarter by the Broncos as they were outscored 10-3.
Elm Creek was back on the attack after a 7-0 run and leading 31-30 at the start of the fourth quarter.
After Elm Creek held a 38-34 lead, Herrick nailed another three-pointer from the top of the key to make it a one-point game. She had one more chance for a game-winner but came up short as Elm Creek closed out with free throws. Herrick finished with 13 points. Tenely Hadwiger added 10 points, and both Morgan Ourada and Erin Murphy came off the bench each with eight points.
Elm Creek improved to 14-5, while Amherst fell to 9-11. Elm Creek heads to Wood River next Tuesday. Amherst will take on Alma.
Elm Creek 46, Amherst 42
Score by Quarter
Amherst9 18 3 12 — 42
Elm Creek9 12 10 16 — 46
Amherst: Hannah Herrick 13, Tenely Hadwiger 10, Morgan Ourada 8, Erin Murphy 8, Hannah Adams 3.
Elm Creek: Whitney Bauer 13, Lani Meier 9, Ashley Brown 9, Haley Stone 6, Reagan Meier 5, Maci McCarter 2, Morgan Sindt 2.