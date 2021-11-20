Elm Creek girls, boys must find new sources of scoring

Entering his 17th year and with more than 213 wins under his belt, Cavenee welcomes back four key players from last year’s 15-7 team that lost to Walthill in the district final.

But the Buffaloes also lost the school’s all-time leading scorer, Trey Miner, who averaged 19.3 points per game, and Troy Brummels, who chipped in 13.7 points per game. Both averaged more than five rebounds per contest.

Back are 5-9 junior guard Trent Watkins, 6-3 junior forward Carter Erickson, 5-11 junior guard Beau Knapp and 5-11 junior guard Shay Hubbard.

Erickson averaged 7.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game last year while Watkins was at 6.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

“For us to reach our goals we have to be more consistent as a team on the offensive end,” Cavenee said. “This group plays hard but we have to put the ball in the hole more consistently than we did last year.”

He said free-throw shooting, hitting three-pointers and keeping opponents off the offensive glass have to be “better than it was this summer.”

Wrestling

With two returning state qualifiers, the Elm Creek Buffaloes have the leadership in place in the wrestling room.