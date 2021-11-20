 Skip to main content
Elm Creek girls, boys must find new sources of scoring
Elm Creek girls, boys must find new sources of scoring

Lani Meier

Lani Meier is Elm Creek’s leading returning scorer after averaging seven points per game last year.

 Eldon Holmes, Kearney Hub

For the first time since 2008, the Elm Creek girls will have a different voice ringing in their ears while on the basketball court this winter.

Jadyn High takes over as head coach, replacing Mike Ford, who has gone to BDS.

High inherits a team that went 16-6 last year but graduated four starters who accounted for more than 30 points per game. That group included Whitney Bauer, who averaged 12.2 points per game and led the Hub Territory in three-pointers made.

“We are a very young and inexperienced team. However, we hope to build a solid foundation to become a competitive team throughout the season,” High said. “We know there are many good players and tough teams that we will face this year. It will be vital that we are sharp with our fundamentals and play solid team basketball.”

Lani Meier, a 5-7 junior guard, is the top returnee, averaging seven points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Also back are letter winners Skylar Gronewold, a 5-6 senior guard, and Avery Sindt, a 5-9, senior forward.

Elm Creek will compete in Class D1 this year after playing in Class C2 last year.

Boys Basketball

Elm Creek boys basketball coach Tanner Cavenee has some big holes to fill this year.

Entering his 17th year and with more than 213 wins under his belt, Cavenee welcomes back four key players from last year’s 15-7 team that lost to Walthill in the district final.

But the Buffaloes also lost the school’s all-time leading scorer, Trey Miner, who averaged 19.3 points per game, and Troy Brummels, who chipped in 13.7 points per game. Both averaged more than five rebounds per contest.

Back are 5-9 junior guard Trent Watkins, 6-3 junior forward Carter Erickson, 5-11 junior guard Beau Knapp and 5-11 junior guard Shay Hubbard.

Erickson averaged 7.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game last year while Watkins was at 6.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

“For us to reach our goals we have to be more consistent as a team on the offensive end,” Cavenee said. “This group plays hard but we have to put the ball in the hole more consistently than we did last year.”

He said free-throw shooting, hitting three-pointers and keeping opponents off the offensive glass have to be “better than it was this summer.”

Wrestling

With two returning state qualifiers, the Elm Creek Buffaloes have the leadership in place in the wrestling room.

Jaxon Smith, who qualified at 113 pounds last year, and Carson Gruntorad, a 132-pound qualifier two years ago, had 30-win seasons on their way to state.

The Buffaloes also return Beckham Lewis, Erik Rojas, Garrett Trampe and Gabe Trampe.

