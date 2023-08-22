ELM CREEK — Elm Creek enjoyed a big bounce-back season last year, going from 0-8 in 2021 to 9-2 last season.

But heavy graduation losses, and the departure of head coach Josh Rohde, will make a continuation of the upward surge difficult.

But new coach Brad Schwarz, who has been an assistant coach under Rohde, believes the Buffaloes are ready for the challenge.

“We will be tough,” he said. “We have multiple spots to be filled, which will bring competition back into practice. With a handful of guys who have played varsity either last year or in the ’21 season, we should be experienced, although most of the players are going to have to step up and become the playmakers.”

The Buffaloes return four starters on offense and four on defense from the team that advanced three rounds into the playoffs.

Seniors Kade Sindt (6-0, 170, QB/DB), Nikk Brummels (6-3, 190, G/DE) and Jaxon Smith (5-8, 160, RBI/DB) return with starting experience from a year ago. Junior Brody Schopke (6-0, 200, C/DL) also returns. All were two-way starters last year.

Other lettermen on the squad are Isaiah Quintana (5-9, 150, Sr.), Kolton Kenning (6-0, 160, Sr.), Garrett Trampe (6-0, 170, Sr.), Alex Meier (6-1, 150, Jr.), Cody Runge (6-1, 200, Jr.) and Kayden Schmidt (6-0, 170, Sr.)

“We are a fairly undersized team so we will need to rely on our speed,” Schwarz said.

Elm Creek opens the season Thursday night playing South Loup, which is ranked No. 1 in Class D2 in multiple ratings.

VolleyballElm Creek paid the penalty for being young last year.

With only two seniors playing significant minutes, the Buffs compiled a 6-21 record. While the bulk of the team returns, there is a new face at the helm as Kelsey Stolp takes over as the head coach.

Stolp has some building blocks to work with as juniors Halle Knapp and Ashley Bauer, last year’s top two hitters return as does setter Ava Hellriegel.

Other returnees are seniors Lola Erpelding, Hope Pickel, Lexi Robinson and Jayda Schroeder, junior Ryann Erickson.

Elm Creek opens the season at home on Thursday hosting Amherst and Ansley/Litchfield for a triangular.

Cross countryThe Elm Creek girls qualified as a team last year with four underclassmen making up the squad that finished 17th in Class D.

Cincely Gugelman, a freshman, led the team at state. Others on the team were junior Ayva Sullivan, sophomore Trinity Cowett and junior Ashley Carlton.