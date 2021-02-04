Eleven Kearney High seniors sign off on college plans

KEARNEY — It was busy Wednesday at Kearney High School as 11 seniors officially signed their letters of intent to play college sports.

Four of the 11 are on the football team, starting with quarterback Preston Pearson, who signed to play at Chadron State College.

“I’m super excited to get out there,” he said. “They have a great, tight group of guys and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Pearson will not be the only Kearney native to play for the Eagles. Logan O’Brien of Kearney Catholic also will join the Eagles. Pearson is looking forward to reuniting with his childhood friend and former middle school basketball teammate.

“I’ve known Logan in like forever. He’s been like a good friend of mine,” Pearson said. “I sort of found out late in the recruitment that he was talking with them, too, and for us to go there, it worked out perfectly. I’m excited to work with him and I’m glad I have another dude that I know.”

Gabe Van Winkle signed to play defensive end for Midland University. While he had options to play football or compete in track and field elsewhere, he felt Midland was the right fit.