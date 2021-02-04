Eleven Kearney High seniors sign off on college plans

KEARNEY — It was busy Wednesday at Kearney High School as 11 seniors officially signed their letters of intent to play college sports.
Four of the 11 are on the football team, starting with quarterback Preston Pearson, who signed to play at Chadron State College.
“I’m super excited to get out there,” he said. “They have a great, tight group of guys and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”
Pearson will not be the only Kearney native to play for the Eagles. Logan O’Brien of Kearney Catholic also will join the Eagles. Pearson is looking forward to reuniting with his childhood friend and former middle school basketball teammate.
“I’ve known Logan in like forever. He’s been like a good friend of mine,” Pearson said. “I sort of found out late in the recruitment that he was talking with them, too, and for us to go there, it worked out perfectly. I’m excited to work with him and I’m glad I have another dude that I know.”
Gabe Van Winkle signed to play defensive end for Midland University. While he had options to play football or compete in track and field elsewhere, he felt Midland was the right fit.
“It was a lot of family atmosphere that drew me to the coaching staff, and the chance to play is something I dream of,” Van Winkle said. “In the mix were Morningside and (Colorado State University) Pueblo for track but in the end Midland stole the show for me.”
Linebacker Jack Johnson will stay local and play for the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
“Going into my high school career I was kind of staying open but then after my junior year, I kind of started getting some more football looks,” Johnson said. “I was like ‘I needed to focus on football’ and then this summer was when I started hammering out in the weight room and I decided I wanted to play football.”
Alex Schall will continue his football career at Wayne State. The senior will play outside linebacker while joining the Rural Health Opportunities Program. Schall was considering Chadron State College, Midland and Hastings.
“I thought Wayne had a really good family bond throughout the facilities,” Schall said. “At the end of the day, it’s close to home and I don’t want to travel too far.”
The seniors will be remembered for being part of the Bearcat team that went on a playoff run, upsetting top seed Bellevue West in the quarterfinals, 41-40, finishing the year at 5-5.
Other KHS signees outside of football included the softball duo of Sophia Junker and Marisa Chamberlin. Both will remain teammates as they signed to play at UNK.
Sidney Province also will be a future Loper on the volleyball court.
For girls soccer, Taylor Slaymaker will play at Concordia University and Alivia Schade will play at the College of St. Mary.
Hannah Godwin will be D-I bound for both track and cross-country at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Seth Altwine will vie to be the next shortstop at Dakota State in Madison, S.D.
Altwine said the COVID-19 forced him to be creative while getting his skills before college coaches.
“That was a huge step back in the recruiting process,” he said. “I had to do a lot more sending film. I worked with former UNK coach Damon Day and he really helped setting me up in the recruiting process.”
Altwine hopes to play one last time during the spring semester and leave KHS on a high note. He plans to study exercise science at Dakota State.