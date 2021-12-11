Early three-pointers launch Amherst to 65-40 win over Loomis

AMHERST — Snow wasn’t the only thing falling in Buffalo County Friday night. So were the three-pointers made by the Amherst High School boys basketball team.
The Broncos stunningly derailed previously unbeaten Loomis 65-40 to improve to 3-0.
The Broncos brought the energy that paved the way to an astonishing 23-1 lead in the first quarter. The Broncos were 5 of 8 from behind the arc, and a dunk by Nolan Eloe brought the ruckus inside the Amherst gym.
“I didn’t expect us to jump out the way we did,” Amherst coach Eric Rippen said. “We told the kids that they have to bring the energy and the effort. You have to outwork these guys right from the get-go. You have to set the tone and it speaks for itself.”
For Loomis, a sluggish first quarter doomed them from the start. The Broncos’ defense provided pressure allowing them to get quick turnovers.
“First quarter won us the basketball game, but it was also on the defensive end,” Rippen said. “We just held a team that averages 60-, 70-plus points to 40 tonight and held them to one point in the first quarter.”
Two Broncos finished in double figures and they all made their presence known from behind the arc. Tayje Hadwinger led Amherst with 24 points, five rebounds and two blocked shots. Austin Adelung had the hot hand in the second half as he finished the night with 17 points knocking out five three-pointers.
“That’s the good thing about us. We started four guards, and Tayje Hadwinger, who is technically our big man, but the kid hit four, five threes himself tonight. Any kid we put on the court is capable of shooting a three.”
Amherst had a game plan to defend UNK commit Quinn Johnson. Despite being held scoreless in the first quarter, he was the lone Wolf to finish in double figures with 14 points and eight boards.
“We were going to faceguard Johnson, and we have quick guards,” Rippen said. “We got three to four guys that can run at him and if he gets tired, next man up.”
After the 23-1 lead, Loomis got going offensively in the last three quarters and even eased up on the turnover battle. However, there was no turning back once the Broncos held a 36-14 lead at the half. Amherst wasn’t as hot in the second half as it waws in the first with its three-pointers, only knocking down five, but three came from Adelung who Rippen says “will make you pay” if he’sleft open.
Amherst, now unbeaten, will be off the rest of the weekend and will be back on the court to face Arcadia/Loup City on the road on Tuesday. Loomis looks to bounce back today (Saturday) when it hosts Bertrand at 7:45 p.m.