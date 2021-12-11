 Skip to main content
Early three-pointers launch Amherst to 65-40 win over Loomis
Early three-pointers launch Amherst to 65-40 win over Loomis

Amherst's Tayje Hadwiger, center, gets trapped by Loomis defenders Shay Swanson, left, and Gabe Kimball (12) during Friday night's game at Amherst. The Broncos defeated Loomis 65-40.

AMHERST — Snow wasn’t the only thing falling in Buffalo County Friday night. So were the three-pointers made by the Amherst High School boys basketball team.

The Broncos stunningly derailed previously unbeaten Loomis 65-40 to improve to 3-0.

The Broncos brought the energy that paved the way to an astonishing 23-1 lead in the first quarter. The Broncos were 5 of 8 from behind the arc, and a dunk by Nolan Eloe brought the ruckus inside the Amherst gym.

“I didn’t expect us to jump out the way we did,” Amherst coach Eric Rippen said. “We told the kids that they have to bring the energy and the effort. You have to outwork these guys right from the get-go. You have to set the tone and it speaks for itself.”

For Loomis, a sluggish first quarter doomed them from the start. The Broncos’ defense provided pressure allowing them to get quick turnovers.

“First quarter won us the basketball game, but it was also on the defensive end,” Rippen said. “We just held a team that averages 60-, 70-plus points to 40 tonight and held them to one point in the first quarter.”

Two Broncos finished in double figures and they all made their presence known from behind the arc. Tayje Hadwinger led Amherst with 24 points, five rebounds and two blocked shots. Austin Adelung had the hot hand in the second half as he finished the night with 17 points knocking out five three-pointers.

“That’s the good thing about us. We started four guards, and Tayje Hadwinger, who is technically our big man, but the kid hit four, five threes himself tonight. Any kid we put on the court is capable of shooting a three.”

Amherst had a game plan to defend UNK commit Quinn Johnson. Despite being held scoreless in the first quarter, he was the lone Wolf to finish in double figures with 14 points and eight boards.

“We were going to faceguard Johnson, and we have quick guards,” Rippen said. “We got three to four guys that can run at him and if he gets tired, next man up.”

After the 23-1 lead, Loomis got going offensively in the last three quarters and even eased up on the turnover battle. However, there was no turning back once the Broncos held a 36-14 lead at the half. Amherst wasn’t as hot in the second half as it waws in the first with its three-pointers, only knocking down five, but three came from Adelung who Rippen says “will make you pay” if he’sleft open.

Amherst, now unbeaten, will be off the rest of the weekend and will be back on the court to face Arcadia/Loup City on the road on Tuesday. Loomis looks to bounce back today (Saturday) when it hosts Bertrand at 7:45 p.m.

Friday Night Highlights

GIRLS

-- Hannah Herrick made six three-pointers and finished with 28 points and two other Amherst players scored in double figures as the Amherst Broncos defeated Loomis 64-39. Josee Tesmer with 11 points and Tenley Hadwiger with 10 added to Amherst’s total. Hannah Stewart led the Wolves with 17 points.

-- Tatum Rusher scored 13 points and Kierstynn Garner added 11 as Kearney High defeated Lincoln East 57-34.

-- Ashley Keck scored 17 points. Callie Squiers and Liv Nore netted nine apiece to lead Kearney Catholic to a 51-24 win over Ord.

-- Alma posted a 60-41 win over Wilcox-Hildreth. Alma scoring was not available. Sarah Jensen and Madison Bunger scored 12 points apiece for the Falcons.

-- Ravenna bounced back from its one-point loss to Ord on Thursday to beat Burwell 54-37 on Friday. Sarah McKeon led Ravenna with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Tori Sklenar added 15 points and Morgyn Fiddelke scored 11 points while dishing out eight assists.

-- Overton’s JoLee Ryan scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the Eagles’ 49-42 win over Axtell.

BOYS

-- Lincoln East’s Carter Tempelman scored 16 points and the Spartans held Kearney to three points in the third quarter as the Spartans pulled away for a 59-48 victory. Parker Wise scored 12 points for the Bearcats.

-- Kenesaw outscored Shelton 10-5 in overtime to win 61-56. Tyson Denkert led the Blue Devils with 19 points. Riley Bombeck led Shelton with 21 points while Quinn Cheney had 16 and Ashton Simmons had 11.

-- Carson Lindau poured in 20 points, nailing six three-pointers, to lead Axtell to a 60-47 win over Overton. Brennan Runge added 19 points to the Axtell total and Cooper Miller netted 11. Wyatt Ryan led Overton with 13 points and Braden Fleischman scored 10.

