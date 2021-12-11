Early three-pointers launch Amherst to 65-40 win over Loomis

“That’s the good thing about us. We started four guards, and Tayje Hadwinger, who is technically our big man, but the kid hit four, five threes himself tonight. Any kid we put on the court is capable of shooting a three.”

Amherst had a game plan to defend UNK commit Quinn Johnson. Despite being held scoreless in the first quarter, he was the lone Wolf to finish in double figures with 14 points and eight boards.

“We were going to faceguard Johnson, and we have quick guards,” Rippen said. “We got three to four guys that can run at him and if he gets tired, next man up.”

After the 23-1 lead, Loomis got going offensively in the last three quarters and even eased up on the turnover battle. However, there was no turning back once the Broncos held a 36-14 lead at the half. Amherst wasn’t as hot in the second half as it waws in the first with its three-pointers, only knocking down five, but three came from Adelung who Rippen says “will make you pay” if he’sleft open.

Amherst, now unbeaten, will be off the rest of the weekend and will be back on the court to face Arcadia/Loup City on the road on Tuesday. Loomis looks to bounce back today (Saturday) when it hosts Bertrand at 7:45 p.m.