District Finals scheduled for Hub Territory girls teams

KEARNEY — Five Hub Territory girls basketball teams have qualified for the District Final games to be played across the state on Friday.

Ravenna, Shelton, Loomis and Pleasanton qualified by winning their subdistrict tournaments on Thursday. S-E-M qualified as a wild card after losing to Loomis.

District final winners advance to the state tournament.

Shelton and Loomis will play in a doubleheader at Brady. Shelton (20-5) plays South Platte (19-2) in the opener at 5 p.m., while Loomis (14-11) goes against Mullen (23-2) at 7:15 p.m.

Ravenna (19-6) will play Lourdes Central Catholic (19-4) at 5 p.m. at Aurora in the C2-4 final.

Pleasanton (24-1) will face Dundy County/Stratton (13-9) in the D1-2 final at 7 p.m. at North Platte Community College.

And S-E-M (11-8) will battle CWC (22-1) at 6 p.m. at Ord in the D2-3 final.

The Hub Territory also will host several neutral-site games including:

-- C1-8 at Kearney High, Auburn (17-5) vs. Sidney (17-6), 6 p.m.

-- C2-5 at Lexington, Bridgeport (22-3) vs. Clarkson/Leigh (20-2), 7:30 p.m.