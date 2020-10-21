Denis Reese retiring after 39 years as head coach at Loomis

“There’s a lot of games, district championship type games, stuff like that, you always remember.”

The Wolves (7-1) would like to add more memories for the coach. They are the fifth seed in the Class D-2 West bracket.

Leyton (5-3) has some good size and good quickness. The Warriors are fairly balanced offensively.

Loomis would rather run the ball and the key to that will be to control the line of scrimmage.

“We run a lot of counter plays. And we throw just enough to keep the defense honest. We’d rather run the ball if we could,” said Reese, whose career record is 193-180. “I think right now, (football) is probably more play-action and counter game. When I started, we had. Brian Maaske: He was our tailback and he was 200 pounds and our fullback, he was about 190 pounds. It was just line up and just go power at people. It’s pretty hard to do that nowadays schemes have improved enough to where you have to do some other things.”

High school football players and coaches have had to do a lot of things differently this year.

The coronavirus has made everyone more germ conscious and the players have taken the responsibility to take the steps necessary to keep playing.