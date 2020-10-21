Denis Reese retiring after 39 years as head coach at Loomis

KEARNEY — When the Loomis Wolves face Leyton at 4 p.m. Thursday in Loomis, it will be the Wolves’ 20th playoff appearance.
Coach Denis Reese has been on the sidelines for all of them — first as an assistant coach in 1980 and as a head coach the past 39 years.
But this year will be his last. He is retiring at the end of the year.
“It’s been long enough that I can retire with full benefits, Social Security and teacher retirement and probably make almost the same money as I am right now. That’s not bad,” he said.
Reese, a Kearney High and Kearney State graduate took the Loomis job as the shop teacher fresh out of college. He also volunteered to help coach the football team and served as assistant on coach Bill Patterson’s staff.
The Wolves played 11-man at the time but only 17 boys came out for football that year. If a player needed a breather, “you turned around and saw a little 98-pound freshman and you thought, maybe not tonight.”
The solution was to drop to the eight-man ranks that’s where Loomis has been throughout Reese’s head-coaching tenure. And they’ve enjoyed plenty of success.
The 1998 team made it to Lincoln to play in the state final. From 2003-11, the Wolves qualified each year but one and won 14 playoff games.
The program also produced two players who went on to start for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, center David Edeal who started in 1989 and 19990, and defensive back Lance Thorell, who lettered from 2008-11.
“I got a message from both of them last week so it’s great to hear from those guys, that’s probably what makes coaching for this long and worthwhile,” Reese said. “The boys treated me pretty good here as did the administration and the school boards. ... I got everything I needed to teach and we had a lot of good players in football, so I just never really left.”
The 1998 team had a magical playoff run. Loomis defeated North Loup-Scotia 27-13 in the first round, then slogged out a 20-12 win over Greeley in a pouring mix of rain and sleet.
“I’d wipe my glasses off and by the time next play was called I would have to wipe them off again so I could see the play,” Reese said.
The fun didn’t end there. Before the Wolves got home, the rain had turned into a blizzard.
“We were north of Loomis. I was driving the bus, of course, and I could not see hardly at all. My assistant was looking down at the edge of the road. He would tell me, you’re getting kind of close to the edge or where it should be. I don’t know if I was even going 2 miles an hour. .. To go that 15 miles. It took us 45 minutes,” he said.
The next game, a 34-33 win over Hayes Center, was just as memorable.
“That was the semifinal game to go to Lincoln. At halftime we we’re behind 22 points and then we ended up coming back and won that game. That was a big win for us,” Reese said.
But it was a costly one. Eric Sweeney, the team’s leading rusher and tackler, sprained his knee. Sweeney went to Lincoln to play for the Huskers but a neck injury his freshman year ended his dream.
Sweeney wasn’t the only injury Loomis had coming out of that semifinal.
“Jared Booe had whiplash. He could hardly turn his head. Nick Harrington was a lineman, he had sprained knee.
We were just all beat up,” Reese said.
They jumped to an early lead in the state final but Butte came back and ran off with a 59-12 victory.
Loomis returned to the semifinals in 2004, losing to Mullen, and in 2011, losing to Sargent.
Sargent also ended Loomis’ playoff runs in 2003 and 2005.
“We’ve had some big games with Sargent. They’ve won a few of them but I remember one time ... when they came to Loomis to play. They were undefeated and we had beaten Bertrand, which was undefeated. That’s when we had Lance Thorell, Drew Billeter, and Jeff Anderson and all those guys. We had a really good passing game and we could do some things that not very many people were able to,” Reese said. “Then after we beat Sergeant here, we went up to Mullen and we’re almost at a point where we were going to score. We did a quarterback sneak and lost the ball into the end zone and Mullen, they had a really good team.”
“There’s a lot of games, district championship type games, stuff like that, you always remember.”
The Wolves (7-1) would like to add more memories for the coach. They are the fifth seed in the Class D-2 West bracket.
Leyton (5-3) has some good size and good quickness. The Warriors are fairly balanced offensively.
Loomis would rather run the ball and the key to that will be to control the line of scrimmage.
“We run a lot of counter plays. And we throw just enough to keep the defense honest. We’d rather run the ball if we could,” said Reese, whose career record is 193-180. “I think right now, (football) is probably more play-action and counter game. When I started, we had. Brian Maaske: He was our tailback and he was 200 pounds and our fullback, he was about 190 pounds. It was just line up and just go power at people. It’s pretty hard to do that nowadays schemes have improved enough to where you have to do some other things.”
High school football players and coaches have had to do a lot of things differently this year.
The coronavirus has made everyone more germ conscious and the players have taken the responsibility to take the steps necessary to keep playing.
“We’re just so glad we had the chance to play. ... What’s probably helped this a little bit is we didn’t have track last spring and, quite honestly, felt lucky to get finished with basketball,” Reese said. “I think that kind of set into the kids. They kind of approach the game as if, you never know how much longer you can play, so play each one as if it’s your last.”
For Reese the next loss will be his last.
