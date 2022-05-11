Dahlgren double winner at districts as Kearney High boys win title; track roundup

KEARNEY — Sprinters and hurdlers share one malady.

Hamstrings.

The big muscle group in the back of the thigh is critical to propelling runners down the track with speed and over hurdles in their path..

Kearney High hurdlers D’Andre Ndugwa and Jack Dahlgren have battled to keep their hamstrings feeling good and performing with optimum efficiency.

Dahlgren, a junior, had his issues earlier this year, but he’s getting better, running faster and faster each week. Tuesday, he won both hurdles races at the Class A-1 District meet helping the Bearcats to the team title.

“It felt good to get back out there after I’ve been hurt, and stepping up for my team,” the Bearcat senior said.

While his hamstrings are getting better, Ndugwa is enduring the same type of finish to his senior season that he dealt with last year — a pulled hamstring that denied him a gold medal at the state meet even though he had the fastest times in the state during the season.

However, Ndugwa recovered enough to join Dahlgren and Alex Schall in a rare 1-2-3 finish by the Bearcats in the 110-meter high hurdles.

Schall, who won the gold medal, has graduated and the two runners who finished ahead of Dahlgren in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles at last year’s state meet also graduated.

Tuesday, Dahlgren won the 110-meter high hurdles in a close race with Ndugwa. He won the 300s by a wider margin while Ndugwa, who hasn’t competed for 2 1/2 weeks because of his own hamstring issues, tightened up and finished last in his heat, failing to qualify for the state meet in that race for the second straight year.

Dahlgren said he’s between 90 and 100% after missing maybe four meets this year while straining his hamstring a couple times.

“It’s good to be back. It felt good to get back out there with my teammates. ... It’s been tough sitting out and watching everybody and missing practice,” he said.

Dahlgren’s winning time in the high hurdles was 14.81 seconds. Ndugwa was second in 15.13 seconds, nine-tenths of a second slower than he ran earlier in the year, while Dahlgren’s time was his fastest of the year.

Dahlgren came back to run a 40.27-second time in the 300 intermediates.

Dahlgren and Kearney weight thrower Jordan Shaw were the only double winners in the boys events at the A-1 District. They helped the Bearcats roll up 138 points to defeat Fremont, one of the state meet favorites, by 12 points. Millard West was third with 94 points.

The Kearney boys finished with 17 individual entries and all three relays qualifying for the state meet Wednesday and Thursday in Omaha.

On the scoreboard, Kearney’s best event was the triple jump where Carson Nichols led a 1-2-3 Kearney sweep with a jump of 42 feet, 1/4 inch.

The Bearcats’ only other gold medalist was Kaden Miller in the long jump (21-11).

KHS girls third

The Kearney High girls finished third in the team race behind Fremont (124 points) and Omaha Westside (114). The Bearcats (76.5) edged Millard West by half a point.

The Bearcats qualified 20 entries for the state meet, including all three hurdlers in the 100-meter high hurdles.

Avery Franzen was Kearney’s lone gold medalist, winning the shot put (40-4 3/4).

Haidyn Skeen qualified in the shot and discus, Izzy RIch in the long and triple jumps, Brooke Barth in the high jump and high hurdles and Gabby Martinez in the 100 and 200. Martinez also ran on the 4x100 relay and Barth ran on the 4x400 relay.

Holdrege second, Stars third at Broken Bow

Kearney Catholic girls came up strong in the field events at the B-5 District in Broken Bow.

Margaret Haarberg won the high jump (5-3), Ashley Keck won the long jump (17-2 1/2) and Rosalyn Roggasch won the triple jump (36-1 1/2) to account for more than half the team’s points as the Stars scored 56 points to finish behind Northwest (121.67) and Holdrege (71)..

Keck also placed second in the 300-meter low hurdles and all three ran on the 4x400 relay team that finished third and qualified for state.

Holdrege’s Ella Jacobson won the discus (121-10) and finished second in the shot put while teammate Bradie Medina won the pole vault (10-4) and Avery Hurlbert won the 800 (2:23.55).

For Minden, Jessie Hurt won the 3,200 and finished second in the 1,600, and Gage Fries won the 300 intermediate hurdles (39.91) and was second in the 110-meter high hurdles (14.71). Fries also ran on Minden’s state-qualifying 4x400 relay.

Lexington boys second, girls third at Ogallala

As expected, Lexington made its mark in the boys’ distance races at the B-6 District in Ogallala.

Ian Salazar-Molina was a double winner in the 1,600 and 3,200 and ran on the runner-up 4x800 relay that included Oscar Aquado-Mendez and Lazaro Adame-Lopez, who also qualified in individual races.

Also for Lexington, Quentin Moss won the 200 and Mia Rowe won the girls’ triple jump.

In the team race, Lexington’s boys finished second and the girls placed third.