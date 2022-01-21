Columbus, Kearney Catholic wrestlers win dual matches

KEARNEY — Columbus wrestlers won the last two matches to claim a 37-31 victory over Kearney in a dual meet Thursday night at Kearney High.

The Discoverers won eight of the 14 weight classes, scoring four pins.

For Kearney, Nick Sutton (160 pounds), Tate Kuchera (182), Noah Molina (225) and Brandon Moore (285) won by pins. Sam Nachtigal (145) scored a major decision.

Kearney’s Taveon Miller at 106 won by a decision to tie the team score at 31-31, but Columbus’ Brenyn Delano and Blake Cerny won back-to-back matches to close out the victory for the Discoverers.

Stars pull out win over Gibbon

Kearney Catholic edged Gibbon 36-33 in a dual wrestling meet Thursday at Gibbon.

The Stars’ Kade Uelmen won by a pin at 160 and Sam Luther won by a pin at 126.

For Gibbon, Jose Escandon won by a dcision at 120 while David Molina and Landon Philbrick won by pins at 132 and 138, respectively.

The Stars had a 4-3 edge in forfeits.