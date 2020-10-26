Cold makes state cross country ‘painful’

KEARNEY — The cold. The wind. The rolling hills of the Kearney Country Club.
They all made for a long day Friday for the majority of the Hub Territory runners who struggled through the Nebraska High School State Cross Country Championships.
“Right now, I am freezing. I mean I don’t really feel anything, which is nice but I’m still cold,” Minden sophomore Jessie Hurt said after finishing fourth in the Class C girls race, matching Kearney High’s Hannah Godwin for the best individual finish by anyone from Hub Territory.
Hurt finished the 5-kilometer race one-tenth of a second behind Boone Central’s Jordan Soto-Stopak. The two runners dueled throughout the last two miles of the race, charging stride-for-stride in the last few yards.
“Oh, it was painful. I thought I got her. And then, in the last three seconds, she took off and I was not going to catch her,” Hurt said.
She started slowly, moving up throughout the race.
“I was 12th going up the stretch to the mile and past the mile I passed six girls on that big hill over there, that’s where I got to the fourth place,” she said.
She finished 16.5 seconds ahead of the fifth-place finisher.
“I’m very happy with fourth. I was hoping for top five and that’s what I got,” Hurt said.
Minden’s girls finished 10th in the Class C field while the Minden boys were eighth and led by Konner Verbeck, who placed 23rd.
In Class D, Axtell’s boys finished fourth and Ravenna’s girls were fifth in the team races.
Ravenna’s Kacie Dethlefs, who placed sixth, was the only Hub Territory medalist in Class D.
Axtell was led by Qwinten Kappelmann, who was 18th.
Results
Class A BOYS
Top 3 Teams
1, Fremont 58. 2, Millard West 78. 3, Creighton Prep 104.
Winner and KHS Finisher
1, Liem Chot, Lincoln North Star, 15:37.84. 62, Cisco Rivas, Kearney, 17:21.9.
Class A Girls
Top 3 Teams (Plus KHS)
1, Lincoln East 65. 2, Fremont 88. 3, Millard West 97. 7, Kearney 174.
Winner and KHS Finishers
1, Stella Miner, Omaha Marian, 18:11.0. 4, Hannah Godwin 18:33.3. 20, Emma Bonsall 19:39.9. 53, Lauren Kohtz 20:32.7. 63, Emma Bond 20:46.1. 64, Samantha Stava 20:47.1. 76, Beatrice Lebsack 21:01.5. 81, Alivia Olson 21:12.9.
Class B Boys
Top 3 Teams
1, Omaha Skutt Catholic 27. 2, Lexington 75. 3, Plattsmouth 78.
Winner and Lexington finishers
1, Isaac Richards, Omaha Skutt, 16:22.8. 6, Elmer Sotelomunoz, 16:48.7. 16, Miguel Cruz-Mendoza 17:10.0. 19, Antonio Moro 17:23.5. 43, Lazaro Adame 17:49.4. 46, Garrett Converse 17:50.8.
Class B Girls
Top 3 Teams (Plus Lexington)
1, Seward 55. 2, Elkhorn 57. 3, Omaha Skutt Catholic 84. 10, Lexington 153
Winner and Lexington finishers
1, Madison Seiler, Gering, 18:55.8. 40, Kennadi Uriste 21:15.97. 43, Ella Ford 21:23. 52, Kayla Barrios 21:35.06. 61, Marissa Orozco 21:54.87. 80, Janet Aguadomendez 22:42.49.
Class C Boys
Top 3 Teams (Plus Hub Territory)
1, Milford 87. 2, Sidney 99. 3, Fort Calhoun 101. 8, Minden 125.
Winner and Minden finishers
1, Carson Noecker, Hartington, 15:22.1. 23, Konner Verbeck 17:31.4. 24, Cooper Land 17:33.1. 49, Charlie Hurt 18:09.8. 86, Conner Carpenter 18:43.8. 87, Alexander Brais 18:44.0. 108, Kole Nielsen 1:30.4.
Class C Girls
Top 3 Teams (Plus Hub Territory)
1, Boone Central 74. 2, Douglas County West 10. 3, Lincoln Christian 1:39.72. 10, Minden 148.
Winner plus Hub Territory finishers
1, Alexis Sindelar, Pierce, 19:18.1. 4, Jessie Hurt, Minden, 19:49.7. 32, Lindsey Rehtus, Minden, 21:18.1. 46, Grace Oberg, Kearney Catholic, 21:40.2. 50, Alissa Bailey, Gibbon, 21:48.0. 73, Lacy Biltoft, Holdrege, 22:38.7. 86, Abigail Rehdus, Minden, 23:17.5. 97, Alejandra Iniguez Juarez, Minden, 24:00.0. 101, Brenna Bules, Minden, 24:37.4.
Class D Boys
Top 3 Teams (Plus Hub Territory)
1, Aquinas Catholic 14. 2, Norfolk Catholic 19. 3, Freeman 61. 4, Axtell 68. 13, Shelton 118. 16, Ravenna 139.
Winner and Hub Territory Finishers
1, Payton Davis, Aquinas, 16:41.1. 18, Qwentin Kappelmnn, Axtell, 17:53.8. 33, Jaron Bergstrom, Axtell, 18:21.5. 36, Elijah Schroeder, Ravenna, 18:24.8. 43, Steven Snyder, Shelton, 18:31.0. 69, Sam Bissell, Amherst, 19:07.0. 70, Cooper Miller, Axtell, 19:12.4. 75, Xavier Hellerich, Shelton, 19:15.5. 86, Collin Hadwiger, Ravenna, 19:24.3. 90, Christian Bly, Shelton 19:29.3. 96, Ashton Simmons, Shelton, 19;50.1. 104, Jose Montanez, Shelton, 20;02.9. 107, Tyler Hanson, Axtell, 20:10.0. 116, Karson Paitz, Ravenna, 20;25.5. 122, Jon Lorenzo, Axtell, 20:34.4. 125, Guy Bitz, Ravenna, 2053.7. 132, Justin White, Ravenna, 222:26.7.
Class D Girls
Top 3 Teams (Plus Hub Territory)
1, McCool Junction 41. 2, Ainsworth 42. 3, Bloomfield-Wausa 47. 5, Ravenna 57. 14, Axtell 130.
Winner and Hub Territory finishers
1, Jordyn Arens, Crofton, 19:06.6. 6, Kacie Dethlefs, Ravenna, 20:07.5. 23, Shavanna Douglas, Ravenna, 21:19. 5. 30, Trinity Houchin, Axtell, 21:35.6. 57, Aubrie Erickson, Axtell, 22:31.1. 58, Alivia Rager, Ravenna, 22:36.7. 91, Susan White, Ravenna, 24:01.6. 96, Josie Smith, S-E-M, 24:17.2. 101, Yesenia Lopez, Bertrand/Loomis, 24:39.2. 110, Nicole Beck, Axtell, 25:45.7. 111, McKenzie Greenland, Ravenna, 26:03.3.
