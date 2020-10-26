Cold makes state cross country ‘painful’

KEARNEY — The cold. The wind. The rolling hills of the Kearney Country Club.

They all made for a long day Friday for the majority of the Hub Territory runners who struggled through the Nebraska High School State Cross Country Championships.

“Right now, I am freezing. I mean I don’t really feel anything, which is nice but I’m still cold,” Minden sophomore Jessie Hurt said after finishing fourth in the Class C girls race, matching Kearney High’s Hannah Godwin for the best individual finish by anyone from Hub Territory.

Hurt finished the 5-kilometer race one-tenth of a second behind Boone Central’s Jordan Soto-Stopak. The two runners dueled throughout the last two miles of the race, charging stride-for-stride in the last few yards.

“Oh, it was painful. I thought I got her. And then, in the last three seconds, she took off and I was not going to catch her,” Hurt said.

She started slowly, moving up throughout the race.

“I was 12th going up the stretch to the mile and past the mile I passed six girls on that big hill over there, that’s where I got to the fourth place,” she said.

She finished 16.5 seconds ahead of the fifth-place finisher.