Coach Troy Saulsbury gets 100th dual win in KHS sweep over Lexington
Coach Troy Saulsbury gets 100th dual win in KHS sweep over Lexington

LEXINGTON — The Kearney High tennis team swept Lexington in a dual meet Thursday.

The win gave KHS coach Troy Saulsbury his 100th dual victory and came at the expense of his brother, Jake, the Lexington coach. Troy’s dual record now stands at 100-10.

Troy Saulsbury

It didn’t come without a little suspense.

“Lexington did a great job of coming out with a lot of energy in doubles. We really had to weather that storm,” he said. “Once we settled into our matches we were able to take control. Lexington plays solid doubles — they serve and return well and are aggressive at the net. We did a nice job of adjusting and not allowing our opponents to get many kill shots at the net.”

- Kearney 9, Lexington 0

Singles — Asher Saulsbury, K, def. Morgan Bailey, L, 8-2; Eli Bond, K, def. Greysen Strauss, L, 8-2; Quinten Shaffer, K, def. Agustin Lopez, L, 8-0; Sam Rademacher, K, def. Ethan Mins, L, 8-4; Andy Vu, K, def. Dru Truax, L, 8-4; Jackson Bokenkamp, K, def. Topher Swartz, L, 8-3

Doubles — Bokenkamp/Rademacher, K, def. Mins/Lopez, L, 8-4; Shaffer/Vu, K, def. Truax/Swartz, L, 8-4; Bond/Saulsbury, K, def. Strauss/Bailey, L, 8-3.

