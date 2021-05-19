Cloudy skies, intermittent showers greet Class D competitors at state track meet

OMAHA — The Nebraska High School State Track and Field Championships got under way Wednesday morning under cloudy skies and with intermittent showers.

Class D competitors opened the meet Wednesday morning with Class A slated to run in the afternoon and evening.

Loomis senior Samantha Schemper claimed the first gold medal for the Hub Territory by winning the girls pole vault with a mark of 11 feet.

In other girls field events, Pleasanton’s Katy Lindner finished fourth in the triple jump and in the shot put, Shelton’s Emmilly Berglund was fourth, Loomis’ Chloe Anderson was seventh and Wilcox-Hildreth’s Natalie Billington was eighth.

In the boys field events, S-E-M’s Carson Rohde was fourth in the discus, Pleasanton’s Broderick Paitz finished fourth in the high jump and in the long jump, Overton’s Will Kulhanek was third and Loomis Shay Swanson eighth

On the track, Axtell’s Jacey Smidt placed sixth in the 3,200 and the Wildcats’ boys 4x800 relay team was fourth, despite a dropped baton. Shelton’s boys finished sixth.