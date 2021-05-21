Class D finals end with silver medals

OMAHA — Day 2 of the Class D Nebraska State High School Track and Field Championships had quite the silver lining for Hub Territory teams.
But no gold.
While there were no first-place finishers, there were some runners-ups who posted some points of each team.
The Bertrand boys took fourth in the team standings with a score of 33 points, only falling behind Riverside High School by three points and four to Mullen. Osceola took home the championship trophy with 46 points.
Sprinter Ethan Klingenberg led Bertrand. He had the the fastest qualifying times in the 100- and 200-meter dashes but took second in both events, falling behind Osceola’s sprinter, Isaiah Zelasney. He also anchored the 4x100 team that placed second behind Osceola.
Owen Kaps placed third in the pole vault at 14 feet. Arik Ackerman followed at fourth.
Carson Rohde medaled in both the shot put and discus. Rohde finished second in the shot put at 52-5 1/4 and fourth in the discus throw at 153-2.
Will Kulhanek of Overton medaled in both the long jump and triple jump. He earned bronze in the long jump at 41-6 1/2.
Axtell’s Calvin Johnson was third in the 800 and was part of the 4x800, which also included Cooper Miller, Jonathan Lorenzo and Qwuentin Kappelmann.
The Ansley-Litchfield girls track team placed ninth overall, led by Carli Bailey, who medaled in three events. Bailey took a pair of silver medals in the 300-meter low hurdles and 400-meter dash.
Overton’s Maeli Meyer took second in the 800 at 2:23.84 and Axtell’s Regan Norhausen set the tone by having the fastest time in the 100 hurdles during the preliminaries. She would later take third with the time of 15.60.
The 4x100 meter team of Isabelle Paitz, Hailey Mollring, Katy Lindner and Natalie Siegel earned a bronze for Pleasanton.
Ethan Klingenberg races to the finish line for Bertrand High School. Klingenberg finished second in both 100 and 200 meter dash.
Eldon Holmes, Kearney Hub