Class D finals end with silver medals

OMAHA — Day 2 of the Class D Nebraska State High School Track and Field Championships had quite the silver lining for Hub Territory teams.

But no gold.

While there were no first-place finishers, there were some runners-ups who posted some points of each team.

The Bertrand boys took fourth in the team standings with a score of 33 points, only falling behind Riverside High School by three points and four to Mullen. Osceola took home the championship trophy with 46 points.

Sprinter Ethan Klingenberg led Bertrand. He had the the fastest qualifying times in the 100- and 200-meter dashes but took second in both events, falling behind Osceola’s sprinter, Isaiah Zelasney. He also anchored the 4x100 team that placed second behind Osceola.

Owen Kaps placed third in the pole vault at 14 feet. Arik Ackerman followed at fourth.

Carson Rohde medaled in both the shot put and discus. Rohde finished second in the shot put at 52-5 1/4 and fourth in the discus throw at 153-2.

Will Kulhanek of Overton medaled in both the long jump and triple jump. He earned bronze in the long jump at 41-6 1/2.