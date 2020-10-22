Chasing the Dream: Axtell readies its defense of Class D title

AXTELL — The Axtell cross country runners have shown some resiliency this year.
Graduating three of the top four runners from last year’s Class D state championship team should have buried any hopes the Wildcat had of putting together another run for the title.
But the Wildcats have amassed another collection of first-place trophies and coach Joe Philippi feels confident they’ll finish in the top five at the state meet Friday at the Kearney Country Club.
Bolstered by the addition of transfer Qwentin Kappelmann from Ainsworth, Axtell finished second at the season-opening Gibbon Invitational. After that, the Wildcats won every meet they entered, including last week’s district meet.
It wasn’t without a lot of hard work, which was reflected in the summer running program.
“The kids log their miles and the best we’d had before was 1,400 miles. We had 2,200 miles this summer,” Philippi said.
Part of their motivation came from having the track season wiped out by the coronavirus, which denied the Wildcats the chance to win a third straight state track championship.
“The kids really, really wanted to get out and do something. Anything. Even run six, eight miles. They were willing to do that more than sitting at home,” Philippi said.
Kappelmann, who placed 19th at state in 2019, joined Jaron Bergstrom, who was fourth last year, to give the Wildcats a solid top two. And, with the rules changed this year to count only the top three runners in the Class D team score, the Wildcat were two-thirds of the way there.
“Jonathan Lorenzo, he’s a junior this year. He was on the state team last year and has stepped up to the third runner. Freshman Tyler Hansen and sophomore Cooper Miller have been super productive this year,” Philippi said.
Lorenzo didn’t run at the district meet in Cambridge, but Axtell still won.
“In short, we won that district short a kid. We’re going to kind of evaluate that as we move forward but Aquinas and Norfolk Catholic are going to be tough to beat this year,” Philippi said.
Aquinas, led by defending champion Payton Davis, won its district with three finishers in the top five. Norfolk Catholic had three in the top seven at its district.
Philippi said he was one of the architects of the rule changing Class D scoring from four runners to three. The goal of the change was to even out the number of boys and girls teams because there were “significantly fewer” schools that had enough girls to record a team score.
“We felt if it was going to be fair the rules should be the same for the boys and for the girls,” he said. “But as far as it affecting our season, we’ve only had two meets (the UNK Invitational and the district meet) where they scored three. … So most of our meets, since we compete against mostly Class C schools all year long, they scored four,” Philippi said.
The Axtell girls, who also qualified for the state meet, benefited from the new scoring method. Running only three girls at the district meet, the Wildcats finished second.
“We started with five to start the season, so, I thought OK, no big deal. Then we had a couple injuries and you’re stuck with three so it isn’t working out just fine,” Philippi said.
@HubSports_Buck
