Chasing the Dream: Axtell readies its defense of Class D title

Kappelmann, who placed 19th at state in 2019, joined Jaron Bergstrom, who was fourth last year, to give the Wildcats a solid top two. And, with the rules changed this year to count only the top three runners in the Class D team score, the Wildcat were two-thirds of the way there.

“Jonathan Lorenzo, he’s a junior this year. He was on the state team last year and has stepped up to the third runner. Freshman Tyler Hansen and sophomore Cooper Miller have been super productive this year,” Philippi said.

Lorenzo didn’t run at the district meet in Cambridge, but Axtell still won.

“In short, we won that district short a kid. We’re going to kind of evaluate that as we move forward but Aquinas and Norfolk Catholic are going to be tough to beat this year,” Philippi said.

Aquinas, led by defending champion Payton Davis, won its district with three finishers in the top five. Norfolk Catholic had three in the top seven at its district.

Philippi said he was one of the architects of the rule changing Class D scoring from four runners to three. The goal of the change was to even out the number of boys and girls teams because there were “significantly fewer” schools that had enough girls to record a team score.