Chase County’s OT burst burns Amherst

McCOOK — Chase County came alive in overtime to beat Amherst 71-55 Saturday night in the C2-8 District Final at McCook.

Amherst rallied from a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 48 on a Tanner Thomsen layup with two seconds left.

But Chase County, led by Kade Anderson, scored the first 12 points of the overtime. Anderson had the first nine of the extra period to finish with 18 points. Cedrick Maxwell also scored 18 for the Longhorns and Mason Nordhausen had 15.

Thomsen led the Broncos with 17 points. Ethan Eloe followed with 12 and Coleton Vavra scored 10.

Amherst ends the season 23-3.

Quinn scores 41 as Loomis rolls into state with win over Potter-Dix

BRADY — Loomis’ Quinn Johnson was unstoppable, pouring in 41 points to lead the Wolves to an 83-45 win over Potter-Dix in the D2-5 District Final at Brady.

Johnson also grabbed 12 rebounds and was joined in a double-double performance by Cristian Blincow, who scored 13 points and had 10 rebounds.

Aidan Perry added 10 points to the Wolves’ total.